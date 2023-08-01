Literary Calendar

LINC Bus Mobile Library Visit – The LINC bus mobile library has books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs and more to checkout; computers and printers to use; Wi-Fi internet access; and special programs. To find out where the LINC bus is headed next, visit scld.org/locations/linc or call (509) 893-8407. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Iced Tea and Porch Reads – Sample iced teas with different flavors from Elz Teas and Tea Market, and get book suggestions that pair well with them. Register at slcd.org/events. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Morning Book Club with Gerard – August’s book choice is “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein. Those who have not read the book are still welcome to join. Group meets every second Tuesday of the month. Tuesday, 11 a.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Science and Nature Book Club – August’s book choice is “Fen, Bog, and Swamp” by Annie Proulx about wetland history. Those who have not read the book are still welcome to join. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Well-Read Morning Book Club – August’s book choice is “Adrift” by Lisa Brideau. The group meets every second Wednesday. Wednesday, 9-10 a.m. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 215-2265.

Market Day Story Time – Weekly story time and craft activities during the Perry Thursday Market. Pop into the event space to hear bookseller Maria read stories with a craft to follow. This event will be fun for all ages. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Whiskey and Wiretaps: The Northwest’s Rumrunning King – Using photographs, documents, newspapers, and court cases, Steve Edmiston breathes life into this bootlegger’s story by exploring historical context. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. South Hill Library, 3324 S. Perry St. Free. (509) 444-5385.

New Fiction Book Club – August’s book choice is “Chouette” by Claire Oshetsky. Meet and discuss the book with peers. This group meets every second Thursday of the month. Thursday, 6 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Friends of the Deer Park Library Book Sale – Find gently used books for all ages in all genres as well as used DVDs. Please note that book sale purchases must be paid by cash or check. Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Deer Park Library, 208 S. Forest Ave., Deer Park. (509) 893-8300.

Author Event and Book Discussion – Local audiobook narrator Travis Baldree chats with author Seanan McGuire about her latest release, “Be Sure” as well as the eighth book in her Wayward Series, “Lost in the Moment and Found.” Friday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.