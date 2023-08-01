Social Calendar

The Grape Escape: Ladies Night – Rosemary Manor will be selling wine by the glass. There will be premier vendors including permanent jewelry, pampering services, unique gifts from local artisans and savory small bites to enjoy. Benefits will go to Safe Harbor, a local anti-human trafficking nonprofit. Thursday 5-8 p.m. 763 S. Manor Heights Dr., Post Falls. 35. (208) 819-3563.

Ice Cream Social at the Schoolhouse – An afternoon of family-friendly fun with ice cream, raffles, arts and crafts, and attractions aimed at preserving the Historic Twin Lakes Community Schoolhouse. Funds will be raised to preserve the building for years to come. Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Twin Lakes Community Schoolhouse, 10017 W. Twin Lakes Road, Rathdrum. Free.

Woman’s Club Brewfest 2023 – Attendees will sample the best in local Spokane craft brewing with Mountain Lakes Brewing Company and more. Beer tastings, music, and food pairings. Proceeds help preserve the historic building and fulfill the mission of the Woman’s Club of Spokane. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2-6 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. GA/$35; VIP/$55. (509) 838-5667.