Aug. 2, 2023 Updated Wed., Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:50 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 p.m.: Camping World SRX Series: Berlin Raceway ESPN
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Philadelphia at Miami or Chi. White Sox at Texas MLB
Noon: Baltimore at Toronto or Chi. White Sox at Texas MLB
6:38 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
7 p.m.: Oakland at L.A. Dodgers or Cincinnati at Chi. Cubs MLB
Basketball
4 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament championship ESPN
Football
5 p.m.: NFL Hall of Fame Game: N.Y. Jets vs. Cleveland NBC
5:30 p.m.: CFL: Winnipeg vs. B.C. Lions CBSSN
Golf, men’s
11 a.m.: PGA: Wyndham Championship Golf
3 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
6 a.m.: LPGA: Women’s Scottish Open Golf
Soccer, men’s, Leagues Cup
5:30 p.m.: Cruz Azul vs. Charlotte FS1
7:30 p.m.: Real Salt Lake vs. León FS1
Soccer, women’s World Cup
3 a.m.: Colombia vs. Morocco FS1
3 a.m.: Germany vs. Korea Republic Fox 28
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Jets vs. Cleveland … 92.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
