Sports

On the Air

Aug. 2, 2023 Updated Wed., Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:50 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 p.m.: Camping World SRX Series: Berlin Raceway ESPN

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Philadelphia at Miami or Chi. White Sox at Texas MLB

Noon: Baltimore at Toronto or Chi. White Sox at Texas MLB

6:38 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

7 p.m.: Oakland at L.A. Dodgers or Cincinnati at Chi. Cubs MLB

Basketball

4 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament championship ESPN

Football

5 p.m.: NFL Hall of Fame Game: N.Y. Jets vs. Cleveland NBC

5:30 p.m.: CFL: Winnipeg vs. B.C. Lions CBSSN

Golf, men’s

11 a.m.: PGA: Wyndham Championship Golf

3 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

6 a.m.: LPGA: Women’s Scottish Open Golf

Soccer, men’s, Leagues Cup

5:30 p.m.: Cruz Azul vs. Charlotte FS1

7:30 p.m.: Real Salt Lake vs. León FS1

Soccer, women’s World Cup

3 a.m.: Colombia vs. Morocco FS1

3 a.m.: Germany vs. Korea Republic Fox 28

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Jets vs. Cleveland … 92.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

