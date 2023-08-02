Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Juan Ruiz and Angelica G. Verhaag, both of Valley, Wash.

Zachary S. Hollingsworth and Ally M. Victor, both of St. John, Wash.

Don M. Parlow and Tabitha T. Black, both of Spokane.

Shawn L. Schiffelbein and Deborah J. Bauder, both of Spokane.

Brandon T. Brubaker and Sally A. Duston, both of Spokane.

Kenneth W. Wilhelm and Natasha A. Paranjapye, both of Spokane.

Anthony M. Dougherty and Victoria C. Recor, both of Spokane Valley.

Raymundo A. Santana and Jennifer R. Ryan, both of Spokane.

Anton R. Bolle and Sarah E. G. Thompson, both of Arvada, Colo.

Bailey A.H.S. Saldana and Katerina M. Balauro, both of Spokane.

James C. Moore, of Spokane, and Christine A. Amanya, of Spokane Valley.

Jeffrey A. Giba and Ashley D. Gregg, both of Spokane.

Peterson Bakol and Yukiko Bwijtak, both of Spokane.

Jason L. Gore and Larissa N. Osterlund, both of Liberty Lake.

Jose A. Toro and Amy R. Porter, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cedar Forest Estates LLC v. Mercede Fountain, restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates LLC v. Tierra Williams, restitution of premises.

Autumn Ridge Spo LLC v. Jack Ringo, restitution of premises.

Autumn Ridge Spo LLC v. Angelic Bobo, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Craig Young, restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Kenneth Nestor, restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Leit Daniel, restitution of premises.

Cedar Grove LTD Partnership v. Marshaun Blakemore, restitution of premises.

Lidgerwood Housing LLC v. Camellia J. High Pine, restitution of premises.

Sinto Commons LLC v. Esther Ledesma, restitution of premises.

Sinto Commons LLC v. Makayla Slinkard, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Hillary Ketterman, restitution of premises.

Salnave Glen Apartments LLC v. Michael Yohan, restitution of premises.

JVMV Somerset LLC v. Cynthia Grayson, restitution of premises.

Andy Louie v. Diante B. Llyod, et. al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Summers, Jacob D. and Kayla A.

Brown, Jeanette S. and Randall J.

Willard, Jacob R. and Amina D.

Woodworth, Roger and Teresa

Demute, Andrea L. and Brandon S.

Snow, Karl E. and Sitha M.

Shelp, Rebekka E. and Higgins, Joshua C.

Bennett, Trevor J. and Deseree A.

Cantrell, Jaron and Makenzie Z.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Sutton C. Starbuck, 24; 83 days in jail with credit given for 83 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, forgery, second-degree possession of stolen property, possession of another’s identity and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Faith E. Booher-Smith, 26; 102 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, third-degree assault, attempt to elude a police vehicle, second-degree identity theft and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jonathan M. Thomas, 46; 160 days in jail with credit given for 160 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Jacob W. Conner, 32; $803.95 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Maurice D. Lofton, 42; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Benjamin M. Crofoot, 46; 237 days in jail with credit given for 237 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Jamie L. Salazar, 41; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Timothy C. Thompson, 33; 15 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Cody J. Henkel, 37; four months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree theft.

Joshua M. Moses, also known as Joshua M. Schmidt, 41; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Ruthanne C. Thorne, also known as Ruthanne C. Sampson, 45; 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Ryan T. Thomas, 27; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree operating with a suspended license and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

Sean M. Dale, 38; 20 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Gary A. Patterson Jr., 45; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Thomas M. Lewis, 33; 26 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Duston Majmeto, 24; 105 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Delane R. McLeod, 24; 62 days in jail with credit given for 62 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Tyler Burch, Spokane; debts of $19,640.

Molly A. Prim, Spokane; debts of $64,067.

Jimmie P. Williams, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $34,764.

Andrew T. Smith, Deer Park; debts not listed.

Joshua A. and Meghan K. Arwine, Spokane Valley; debts of $41,926.

Andrew S. Knight, Fairchild AFB; debts of $42,360.

James Hand, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $125,532.

Brandie J. Rex, Valley, Wash.; debts of $399,000.

Matthew J. Pickett, Colville; debts not listed.

Breanna M. Pawley, Spokane Valley; debts of $99,533.

Jennifer A. Bloch, Spokane Valley; debts of $106,861.

Steven E. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $62,864.

Daniel R. Ramirez, Spokane; debts of $206,999.

Dustin and Elisa Maples, Spokane Valley; debts of $260,302.

Austin C. Reyes, Odessa, Wash.; debts of $39,839.

Malissa Dennstaedt, Spokane; debts of $47,219.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Rhyan T. McDonnell, 30; two days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Justin E. Seier, 40; six days in jail, harassment.

Casey R. Turbyfill, 32; 15 days in jail, protection order violation.

Justin C. Walls, 41; 16 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, malicious mischief and harassment.

Judge Patrick J. Johnson

Robert D. Albright, 39; five days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Ashley R. Daneri, 28; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Eric C. Mason, 54; five days in jail, protection order violation.

Cody J. Willet, 30; five days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Martino M. Dukuly, 23; 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jacob S. Dickerson, 23; five days in jail converted to 40 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Brandon P. Ferreira, 37; $1,245.50 fine, 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Fredy B. Rubalcaba, 42; $1,245.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Rachael N. Schneider, 33; $1,245.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.