History of Sasquatch in Washington may surprise some

By Jared Gendron Tacoma News Tribune

TACOMA – If there’s any state known for its plethora of paranormal and mythical entities, it’s Washington. The Evergreen State has had its share of incredible anomalies and mythical creatures, like the Oakville Blobs, the haunting of Tacoma’s Old City Hall, and, if this can be counted, the vampires from the “Twilight” film series.

But there’s one fabled and elusive cryptid that stands taller than any other in Washington state folklore. The legendary Bigfoot is often associated with the Pacific Northwest region and Washington in general. According to the research database Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, the mammoth Sasquatch has been spotted over 700 times in the Evergreen State, the highest number of sightings recorded in any state in the U.S.

Across the state, Pierce County has experienced the highest number of sightings at 83.

Washington’s notoriety for Bigfoot sighting was recently acknowledged in a report from lawn care company Lawn Love in its spring ranking of best cities for paranormal activity. Although Tacoma ranked 56th best city for paranormal activity, Lawn Love determined the city to be the seedbed of Sasquatch activity in the Pacific Northwest.

According to Lawn Love, these Pacific Northwest cities are renowned for Sasquatch sightings:

1. Tacoma

2. Seattle

3. Bellevue

4. Portland

Beyond Bigfoot, Lawn Love analyzed cities based on four metrics: sightings, haunted locations, lifestyle and paranormal community. So cities that have robust ghost tours, paranormal investigation communities, notable haunted locations or creature sightings and regular paranormal conventions are considered more paranormal-friendly than other locations.

Background on Bigfoot in Washington

Legend of a hair-covered, 7- to 10-foot-tall ape-like creature wandering the natural landscape has been passed down in North American folklore for generations, as far back as pre-colonial Indigenous settlements. The hairy entity has gone by different names, but one of its most common names, Sasquatch, derives from the Salish name “Sasquits,” according to the Washington National Guard. Other versions of Bigfoot lore sometimes refer to the hairy bipedal animal as a “Wendigo” or “Yeti.”

Fascination with Bigfoot ranges far and wide, with many refuting the elusive creature’s existence. But Washington’s law officially acknowledges Sasquatch as a being with its own rights and protections, according to NWSidebar.

In 1969, Skamamia County implemented a statute barring hunters from poaching Bigfoot. At the time, slaying the Sasquatch was considered a felony with the potential of a mandatory five years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine. The statute eased up in 1984, when the Skamamia Board of Commissioners reduced the cost of murdering Bigfoot to a misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in prison and a $500 fine.

Other counties have set in place resolutions to protect Bigfoot, such as Whatcom County, which declared itself a “Sasquatch protection and refuge area” in the early ‘90s.

The Washington State Legislature has even recognized Bigfoot’s ties to the state. Senate Bill 5816 proposed officially recognizing the Sasquatch as “the official cryptid of the state of Washington” during the 2017-2018 legislative session. The bill was referred to the Senate State Government Committee but was never signed into law.

Even after centuries of Bigfoot stories around the campfire, the search for the cryptid remains steady.

In 2022, “Bigfoot” was searched on Google four million times in the U.S., the second-highest of any monster, according to marine attraction chain SeaQuest. The Sasquatch only came behind New Mexico’s Skinwalker, a malicious entity that can supposedly shapeshift into animals.

Best cities for paranormal activity

The overall ranking by Lawn Love for paranormal activity includes these Washington cities in the top 100:

Seattle – 18th

Spokane – 50th

Tacoma – 56th

Vancouver – 78th

In addition to its high overall ranking, Seattle tied for second place with the most paranormal conventions and events. One notable event, Crypticon Seattle, typically runs for three days in May. In recent years, the Tri-Cities area has hosted an annual International Bigfoot Conference as well.