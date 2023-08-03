Menorah collector

Sharon Moses holds the first menorah she acquired in her collection. It was found in a Dayton, Ohio, thrift store in 1967. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW) Buy a print of this photo

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Like her name, Sharon Moses’ collection has religious overtones, although her last name wasn’t Moses when she began collecting.

The 27-year Air Force veteran was shopping at a thrift store in Fairborn, Ohio, while stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1967.

“This menorah caught my eye,” she said. “I’m not sure why.”

In her southwest Spokane home, she held out a heavy brass menorah with movable curved arms.

A menorah is a seven-branched candelabrum described in the Hebrew Bible and in later ancient sources as having been used in the tabernacle and the temple in Jerusalem. Since ancient times, it has served as a symbol representing the Jewish people and Judaism.

In Hebrew, “menorah” means “lamp.” The ancient menorah had seven branches – one for each day of creation – and it burned in the temple.

Moses also has several hanukkiahs. These menorahs have nine candlesticks, one for each night of Hanukkah, and an extra candle to light the others. The extra candle is the shamash, or helper candle.

Her small collection of 12 items spans decades and countries.

“I joined the Air Force to see the world and let me tell you I have!” she said.

From England to the Philippines to Turkey, Japan and Germany, Moses kept an eye out for items to add to her collection.

“While stationed in Germany, the chaplain set up a tour of the Holy Land,” Moses said. “So, we headed off to Israel with my mom and daughter.”

Of course, she found a keepsake – a sliver menorah with brass-tipped candle holders.

The size of her candelabrum ranges from small to large, and they are made from several materials.

A tiny brass menorah features eight holders filled with birthday candles and the shamash candle lifted behind on a Star of David holder.

Her largest two were gifts from her sister who lived in Sweden. One is made of heavy brass with elegant sloping arms. The other gives a nod to their Swedish heritage. Made of pine with the traditional Scandinavian scalloped design, this menorah is her most unique.

Moses said she thinks her religious background draws her to these symbols of Judaism, though she is not Jewish. Her menorahs have become part of her Sunday school lessons at South Hill Bible Church.

“I teach the 3- and 4-year-olds,” she said. “When I teach about Samuel serving in the temple, I bring in a menorah.”

She discovered her most recent addition last month at a Goodwill store on the South Hill. The silver metal menorah resembles a sturdy tree.

“I’m always on the prowl. If one catches my eye, I snatch it up,” Moses said. “They’re pieces of culture and history.”