Watson’s words: Senior forward talks about returning to Gonzaga, NIL and team’s outlook

Anton Watson had the full summer vibe going.

The Gonzaga forward sported a stylish Seattle Mariners city connect jersey while posing for pictures with fans during an autograph session with seven teammates at the Showcase cancer fundraiser last weekend.

On a 90-degree afternoon at the Coeur d’Alene Resort golf course, Watson was relaxed, friendly and candid as always discussing his return for a fifth season, name, image and likeness (NIL), mixed results at the NBA G League Elite Camp, transfer additions Ryan Nembhard, Graham Ike and Steele Venters and what the team might look like come November.

“There were a lot of different things that it really came down to,” Watson said of returning. “NIL is definitely a reason. And just seeing the team this year, the pieces that we were going to get. Obviously Ryan, that’s a huge pickup, Graham and Steele, those are three key dudes that made me really want to come back, and obviously a lot of other dudes coming back with Nolan (Hickman), Ben (Gregg) and B-Huff (Braden Huff).

“The reason it was hard for me is just because I’m so old. I feel like I’ve been here a long time. I really did want to make that push and try to go to the NBA. I wanted to go for it. It did come down to the last week (before the deadline to withdraw from the draft in late May).”

Watson now enters Josh Perkins and Przemek Karnowski territory, minus a medical redshirt season, as recent five-year Zags, thanks to the Gonzaga Prep grad using an additional COVID season of eligibility.

Watson had good numbers – 14 points in one scrimmage and 3-of-4 3-point shooting in two scrimmages – and not-so-good numbers – 19.1% body fat, highest among the 44 players tested, and a 29-inch vertical, tied for last – at the G League camp in May in Chicago. He’s played power forward for the majority of his Gonzaga career while showing an ability to defend multiple positions. He played the ‘5’ at the camp due to his team’s lack of bigs.

“I don’t think I played bad. I could have rebounded more and showcased more of my athleticism,” he said. “I scored it pretty good and defensively I played pretty good.

“That (body fat percentage) surprised me, but that’s just on me. That’s bad preparation. I was traveling a lot, I wasn’t used to it. I had (six NBA) workouts. They send you to a workout the night before and you have to eat on your own, so just bad choices on me and just not being prepared. But that’s why I did it (the predraft process), for the experience and I learned.”

A common theme of the feedback he heard from NBA teams was improving his 3-point shooting and conditioning.

“Offensively, just being able to knock down open shots,” Watson said. “This past year I shot the 3 a little better, but they want to see me shoot it at a higher clip. And obviously my body. I think they know during the season I was a lot better. They want to see my body in tip-top shape.”

So does Watson. He’s taken steps to make it happen, eating healthier and spending extra hours in the gym, beyond the team’s summer workouts.

“Just my diet and just trying to get as many workouts in as possible, like four or three a day,” he said. “I’m a grad senior, I’m only going to be taking one class, so I have a lot of extra time to be in the gym. Really just taking care of my body because it really is a temple and that’s where the money’s at. I definitely feel different and honestly I just feel better, my mood.”

Another item on Watson’s to-do list: “Working on my acting skills.” He had several NIL deals last season, including Papa Murphy’s, Northwest Specialty Hospital and the Take 22 Podcast, presented by The Spokesman-Review. Expect numerous NIL opportunities for Watson in his final season as a Zag. His close friend and former teammate Drew Timme was featured in commercials with Northern Quest Resort & Casino the past two seasons. Watson could be next in line, but nothing is official yet.

“I have some deals coming up,” Watson said. “I’m signed with the same agency as Drew (Seven1 Sports & Entertainment founded by former NBA stars Jermaine O’Neal and Tracy McGrady). They hook me up and they have a lot of connections throughout the city.”

Watson has had a chance to see transfers Nembhard (Creighton), Ike (Wyoming) and Venters (Eastern Washington) in action. The three bring talent, experience and personality.

On Nembhard, younger brother of former Zags standout point guard Andrew Nembhard: “People already know how good he is. He kind of just plays like Andrew, just his passing ability, finishing, he can shoot it, he does a little of everything. Even though he’s not very tall, he’s still strong as hell. He’s a good defender.

“He just brings a different level of competitiveness to the team. He’s literally (like) Andrew, talking smack and stuff. It’s crazy, but he’s good.”

On Ike, a 6-foot-9, 255-pound post who averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds in 2021: “He’s a beast. He’s a bully down there. He’s going to get to his left (hand) and he doesn’t have a bad shot, honestly. It’s a little funky-looking, but he’s going to knock it down. He kind of brings that smack (talk), too, like Ryan. Practices have been super competitive.”

On the 6-7 Venters, Big Sky Conference MVP last season: “I used to play against him growing up, AAU ball, eighth grade. We went head-to-head at Best in the West in Yakima. He’s had a little thing with his wrist the past couple weeks, but he’s a shooter. He’s taller than I thought, so he’s going to be a good defender, rebounder. He’s known for his shooting and that’s what we really need.”

Watson obviously is familiar with the games of returners Hickman, Gregg, Huff (redshirted last season), Jun Seok Yeo (South Korean joined team last January but wasn’t eligible to play in games) and Kaden Perry (sidelined last year with back injury).

Watson said all of the returners are capable of a big season, but he had high praise for Hickman.

“I feel like I was in his position at one point, like in my sophomore year where you don’t have the best ending of the season and you have times in the season you’re not doing as well and you hear it from the fans and the media,” Watson said. “I think he kind of took it personal.

“He’s been working super hard. He’s been playing crazy this summer. You can just tell there’s a different demeanor about him.”

Freshmen Dusty Stromer and Marcus Adams Jr., who originally committed to Kansas, and sophomore Yeo are candidates for time at shooting guard/wing. Watson hasn’t seen as much of Adams, who averaged 28.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists as a senior at Narbonne High in Harbor City, California. GU officially announced the addition of Adams earlier this week.

“Dusty is going to be good,” Watson said. “People are sleeping on him just because he’s a freshman. He’s solid, he can shoot and he’s strong.

“Jun is going to be solid, too. I think he has to get used to playing basketball over here. Once he learns that, it’s going to be over because he has all the other things. Weight room, Jun looks like a masterpiece. His legs are crazy.”

Watson has played in 116 games, including 59 starts, over the past four years. He’ll likely carry a bigger role this winter on a team that on paper doesn’t appear to have the star power of the last three seasons.

“I just think everyone is hungry on this team,” Watson said. “There’s not really just one main guy. I would say everyone wants to win. I think we’re going to shock a lot of people, really.

“We have one of the toughest schedules we’ve had since I’ve been here. It’s going to be a lot of work, but I think everyone’s up for it.”