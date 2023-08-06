Corey Wallace: Life-saving tool for emergency responders

Corey Wallace

Washington’s fertile soil and temperate climate drive our state’s economy and contribute to our status as the largest producer of apples and second-largest producer of lumber in the United States. These industries are vital contributors to Washington’s rank as the state with the fourth-highest GDP per capita. However, while our changing seasons are part of what makes agriculture so profitable here in the Evergreen State, the increasing danger of climate change and the natural disasters that accompany it threaten not only the bedrock of our economy but also our public health.

Washington’s dynamic terrain exposes its residents to extreme heat, drought, wildfires, and inland and coastal flooding. In 2021, Washington had over 670,000 acres burned by wildfires, trailing only California, Oregon and Montana. Moreover, nearly 20% of all properties in Washington are at risk of being severely affected by floods in the next 30 years.

Not only are these disasters detrimental to our climate, forestry industry and the thousands of jobs across our state it supports, but they are dangerous, and put immense pressure on our first responders and overall public health system. The adverse effects of Washington’s natural disasters on public health are diverse, but can lead to anything from heat exhaustion and stroke, respiratory illness, and an increased spread of food-borne diseases.

Enhancing our state’s capacity to mitigate public health emergencies is imperative – that’s why Philips and Oregon Health & Science University are answering the call.

Under a Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority program, Philips and Oregon Health & Science University have launched a revolutionary public-private partnership that harnesses powerful artificial intelligence to bolster the life-saving work of our first responders. Conveniently programmed into handheld devices, this AI enhances a first responder’s ability to quickly and accurately interpret ultrasound images, resulting in immediate detection of internal injuries.

During public emergencies, such as floods and wildfires, emergency responders are put under tremendous pressure to not only curb the damage to our environment, businesses, homes and infrastructure, but also to provide critical medical care to the individuals who are hurt in these disasters. Split-second decisions need to be made in the field, miles away from emergency rooms and doctors. Anything that can be done to support this process should be done.

To that end, I am grateful to have Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers as an advocate for me in Congress. Not only is McMorris Rodgers uniquely positioned to support key public health initiatives as the chair of the powerful Energy and Commerce Committee, but she is using this position to prioritize strengthening our country’s ability to combat public health emergencies. Expanding health care access has always been at the top of Rep. McMorris Rodgers’ agenda, which is why I am confident she will work with her colleagues on the Energy and Commerce Committee to continue fighting for our state and aid the crucial mission of our first responders by funding programs like BARDA.

Like many dynamic new technologies, government support and resources are imperative in helping them achieve their full potential for society. I am encouraged that the FDA has widened its approved scope of BARDA’s capabilities, but now it’s up to Congress to ensure programs such as BARDA have the funding and public support to thrive.

Corey Wallace, of Spokane Valley, is a former U.S. Forest Service wildland firefighter.