Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Clayton L. J. Morrison and Crystal A. Webb, both of Spokane.

Samuel T. Raynor and Sophie A. M. Kaatz, both of Otis Orchards.

Wendell L. Delong and Crystal E. Mulvaney, both of Spokane.

Alan R. Hackney and Keona J. Moreno, both of Spokane.

Logan J. Stoltz and Madison G. Brown, both of Spokane.

Ryan J. Goetz, of Cheney, and Amanda D. Van Buskirk, of Vancouver.

Brandon J. Schoer, of Spokane Valley, and Kayla G. Figler, of Mica, Washington.

Joseph A. Bade and Felicia M. Sage, both of Millwood.

Lucas L. Bwijtak and Susann Karben, both of Spokane.

Maclir V. Broughman and Devin N. Davis, both of Spokane.

John L. Donado and Emily E. Nance, both of Spokane Valley.

Eric M. Hendricks and Kristen P. Kensok, both of Spokane.

Ryan R. Williams and Claire A. Morrison, both of Medical Lake.

Deryck J. Jay and Maddisen M. Barden, both of Spokane Valley.

David K. Golubenko, of Spokane, and Nina R. Vlasenko, of Colbert.

Alec M. Barthell and Sabrina J. Simmons, both of Cheney.

Robert S. Quercio and Kelly M. Knudston, both of Spokane.

Justin L. Landsiedel and Jamie Lynn, both of Cheney.

Matthew Phillips and Rose M. Harder, both of Spokane.

Travis C. Henderson and Holly E. Arambul, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody L. Miller and Tabitha T. Higgs, both of Spokane.

Jack P. McGinnity and Makenzie R. Taber, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

JRD Spokane LLC v. Bradford Phillips, restitution of premises.

BSBS LLC v. Katelyn Moore, restitution of premises.

Harlan Douglass Trust v. Dianne L. Carter, restitution of premises.

Island Office Plaza and Broadway Crystal Sunset LLC v. Lawrence Lee, restitution of premises.

Chattaroy Valley Estates LLC v. Madison Carter, restitution of premises.

Efrain Ramirez v. Lawrence Orman, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Melissa C. Lorentz, restitution of premises.

Richard J. Stephenson v. George Cote, seeking quiet title.

Marlyn A. Romero v. Christopher Noaks, restitution of premises.

Romeo Gamboa v. Lisa M. Allgood, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo West LLC v. Ronald Oliver, restitution of premises.

Autumn Ridge Spo LLC v. Bobbi J. Francis, restitution of premises.

Breslin Holdings 2022 LLC v. Chase Colbo, restitution of premises.

CSC Regal Ridge Realty LLC v. Steven Mawyer, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Alyssa Payne, restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates LLC v. Leslie Torres, restitution of premises.

John W. Gillingham v. Randall J. Gillingham, seeking quiet title.

Michelle Anderson v. Lance Wright, money claimed owed.

Randy and Jody Sullivan v. Willam L. Bergman, Essayons Construction LLC, complaint for money due.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Roberts, Matthew A. and Megan J.

Schenk, Ria L. and Michael J.

Van Damme, Bethany D. and Whitney-Wible, Zachary M.

Grombacher, Angela M. and John D.

Murinko, Makayla and Daniel

Morante, Stephanie A. and Brandon B. P. I.

Jewell, Valeri R. and Edward D.

Anderson, Douglas A. and Bambi

Moehrle, Hope A. and Timothy S. A.

Birch, Ryan C. and Amanda J.

Lawless, Uyen L. and Garrett D.

Calderon, Richard and Sylvia

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Isaac Gonzalez, 36; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after being found guilty of making false or misleading statement to a public servant.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jacob J. A. Moss, 21; $940.10 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Michael Brackett, 32; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after being found guilty of second-degree theft with intent to resell.

Jerrod J. Czapiewski, 29; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Michael A. Thompson, 36; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Mathew T. Norman, 30; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Cody E. Guilliams, 34; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Tyler D. Stuart, 21; three months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Davieono A. West, 35; 114 days in jail with credit given for 114 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree criminal trespassing.