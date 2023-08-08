Literary Calendar

LINC Bus Mobile Library Visit – The LINC bus mobile library has books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs and more to checkout; computers and printers to use; Wi-Fi internet access; and special programs. To find out where the LINC bus is headed next, visit scld.org/locations/linc or call (509) 893-8407. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Scribbler’s Society Writing Club – Discuss writing, share work, and find inspiration with fellow writers. All ages welcome. If interested in joining the email list, please email lmoore@cdalibrary.org for more information. Monday, 2-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Virtual Author Event and Book Discussion – New York Times bestselling author Robert Jones, Jr. discusses his book “The Prophets,” a historical story about love and the LGBTQ+ community. Register at libraryc.org/scld/29726. Tuesday, 1 p.m.

Editor Event and Book Discussion – Rachel Kauder Nalebuff, editor of “Our Red Book” gives readings from the anthology that centers menstruation equity and bodily autonomy. Tuesday, 2-3:30 p.m. Central Downtown Library, 906 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 444-5336.

Illuminations: Fine Arts – Highlights from the Inland Northwest Special Collections. August’s theme is “Fine Arts,” featuring a book of Francisco Goya’s etchings from the 18th century. Thursday, 11 a.m.-noon. Central Downtown Library, 906 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 444-5336.

Market Day Story Time – Weekly story time and craft activities during the Perry Thursday Market. Pop into the event space to hear bookseller Maria read stories with a craft to follow. This event will be fun for all ages. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Author Event and Poetry Reading – Writers and poets from around the region read and discuss the anthology “I Sing the Salmon Home,” edited by Washington state poet laureate Rena Priest. Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Central Downtown Library, 906 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 444-5336.

Author Event and Book Discussion – Author J.T. Greathouse discusses the third book of his “Pact and Pattern” fantasy series, “The Pattern of the World.” Friday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Author Event and Book Discussion – Author Rebecca Heisman discusses her book “Flight Paths” about the science of bird migration. The talk will take place on the patio, so bring a blanket or chair. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.