Social Calendar

Woman’s Club Brewfest 2023 – Attendees will sample the best in local Spokane craft brewing with Mountain Lakes Brewing Company and more. Beer tastings, music, and food pairings. Proceeds help preserve the historic building and fulfill the mission of the Woman’s Club of Spokane. Sunday, 2-6 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. GA/$35; VIP/$55. (509) 838-5667.

Kismet: Writers and Printers Fundraiser – Featuring five of the region’s best printmaking artists, purchase locally made limited edition print art. Funds will go to support artists at the Rocky Mountain Printmaking Symposium on Oct. 12. Meet the artists and see the artwork in person. Thursday, 5-7:30 p.m. Brick West Brewery, 1318 W. First Ave., Suite 1. Free. (509) 279-2982.

Bash on Ash: Shadle Park Fundraiser – Shadle Park Boosters host a block party for current students, alumni, and community members to celebrate Highlander tradition. Activities include a car show, food and beer garden, school traditions and tours and live music. All proceeds go to current Shadle Park student programs. Early bird tickets include one free drink. Friday, 5-10 p.m. Shadle Park High School, 4327 N. Ash St. $25. (509) 354-6700.

Friends of the Bluff Annual Benefit Concert – Live music performance by Low Class Bluegrass, raffles and games, featured beer and wine from Lumberbeard Brewing and Rocket Market, and many more vendors. Proceeds will go to Friends of Bluff’s various projects. Saturday, Aug. 26, 7-9 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. Free. (509) 343-2253.