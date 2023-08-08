Washington records
Aug. 8, 2023 Updated Tue., Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:29 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Chad R. Paul and Brittani N. Haun, both of Spokane Valley.
Tanner L. M. McGuire and Kaylee M. Jackson, both of Spokane.
Julian S. German and Patricia A. Oribio, both of Spokane.
Austin E. Spry and Mackenzie R. Tallmadge, both of Spokane Valley.
Reubin E. Hintz and Ciera C. Botzheim, both of Mead.
Nathan R. Simmons and Holland M. Vallandingham, both of Spokane.
Andrew R. Reinertsen and Chalice D. Martin, both of Spokane.
Juan H. Lopez and Timotea Castro, both of Spokane Valley.
Mitchell R Ward, of Spokane, and Calli R. Graham, of Mead.
Sunny Gurung, of Lethbridge, Alberta and Sarmila Rai, of Spokane.
Clayton M. Gravatt and Meghan M. Woodford, both of Liberty Lake.
Derrick A. McMichael and Diann R. Hoffman, both of Spokane Valley.
Maguire T. Isaak, of Coulee City, and Emma L. Sweatman, of Spokane.
Dru J. Wolcott and Keanna M. Abild, both of Liberty Lake.
Luke W. Riddle, of Nine Mile Falls, and Natasha K. Edwards, of Spokane Valley.
Karl D. Ellingson and Stephanie A. Rey, both of Spokane.
Benjamin P. Kuttner and Jordanna C. Stratton, both of Spokane.
Lincoln K. Hughes and Chesney J. Bushman, both of Liberty Lake.
David M. Helton and Hannah E. Reynolds, both of Spokane.
Ernest T. Pierce, of Nine Mile Falls, and Jackie A. Hofer, of Vancouver.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Pyrotek Inc. and Fibrous Glass Products Inc. v. Federal Insurance Company, Northern Insurance Company, et al., complaint for declaratory relief and breach of contract.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Anderson, Zachary A. and Kialey R.
Vazquez, Melanie A. and Armando U.
Bondoy, Keturah R. and Richard D.
Scharer, Gregory K. and Chelsea A.
Bean, Bonnie A. and Brian E.
Brannan, Curtis J. and Alyssa J.
Kozlowski, Benjamin J. and Kayla M.
Swanson, Heather L. and Shane G.
Davis, Joseph and Kimberly
Criminal sentencings
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Jacob R. Horton, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.
Scott J. Warner, 42; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Desiree Estrada, 51; four months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree assault.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Sean M. Dale, 38; 25 days in jail, first-degree driving with a suspended license.
Benedicto J. Garza Trevino, 37; one day in jail, reckless driving.
Joachim W. Gauthier, 31; eight days in jail, third-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowling and making vehicle prowling tools.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Justin D. Hanks, 40; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Cheryl D. Palmer, 50; 13 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.
Dwayne J. Tolbert, 32; eight days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.
