Family Calendar

Mind Over Metal: Welding Summer Camp – A week of skill building and expression through the shaping and working of steel! From metal arts to go-karts, working with steel opens a world of possibilities. For ages 14-18. Register at bit.ly/3FVGHCU. Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-noon. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $150. (208) 929-4029.

Electric Building: Handmade Guitars Summer Camp – Explore the creative building and technology it takes to create your own electric guitar. For ages 14-18. Scholarships are available for families with financial need. Register at bit.ly/3LY76Uw. Monday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $150. (208) 929-4029.

Bouncing Bear Cubs Story Time – Baby Story Time in the Story Room for ages newborn to 18 months. Read fun stories, have play time, and sing songs that are perfect for baby’s early literacy development. This summer, weekly themes such as fishing and bugs will explore the wonders of nature. Tuesday, 10 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

August Rocketry Camp – Learn how to use recycled materials, chemical reactions, and creativity to build launch-worthy rockets. Tuesday, 1-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Sunshine and Story Time in the Park – Summer Sunshine Story Time will be in parks around Coeur d’Alene. Stories, crafts, and activities will be nature themed. For all dates and locations, visit cdalibrary.org/library-events/sunshinestory. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Kids in the Kitchen: Homemade Ice Cream – Make homemade ice cream with friends and Jacklin Arts teachers. For ages 7-12. Wednesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $40. (208) 457-8950.

Drop in and Draw – Creative community for an open drawing program. Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Wilderness Explorers – For outdoor adventurers ages 6-12. Explore wilderness topics with books, activities and guest experts that highlight fun, exercise, creativity, and discovery. For each week’s topic, visit cdalibrary.org/library-events/wilderness-explorers. Thursday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Market Day Story Time – Weekly story time and craft activities during the Perry Thursday Market. Pop into the event space to hear bookseller Maria read stories with a craft to follow. This event will be fun for all ages. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Story Time at the Carrousel – Meet at the Looff Carrousel party room for Story Time at the Carrousel the third Friday of each month. This is an early literacy activity designed to spark and engage the young imagination with stories, songs, and preschool activities. $1 carrousel rides will be offered to those who attend. Recommended for ages 2-5. Friday, 11 a.m. Looff Carrousel, 507 N Howard St. Free.

Friday Night Paint: Watercolor Postage Stamp – Paint a beautiful citrus design for a postage stamp. In-person and virtual, pick-up an art kit from arichardson@spokanelibrary.org or by calling (509) 444-5477. Friday, 7-9 p.m. South Hill Library, 3324 S. Perry St. Free. (509) 444-5385.

Kids Free Market – True Hope Church is hosting a completely free event this summer for the local community. The parking lot will be full of free children items for ages birth to 18. There are also opportunities for donations and volunteering. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. True Hope Church, 1316 N. Lincoln St. Free. (509) 703-7420.

Coeur d’Con 2023 – A jam-packed, family-friendly, pop culture celebration, celebrating books, movies, games, manga, comics, and all expressions of geek culture. Themed contests, cosplay, games, crafts, and more. Local businesses, artists, and experts exhibit and will sell their goods. For more information, visit coeurdcon.com. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Saturday with the Symphony: Coeur d’Con – The symphony on the lawn, featuring “comic con” themed stories and songs. Saturday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Kinetic Changes Summer Camp – Collaborate with fellow campers to build a wacky, whimsical coin collecting contraption. For ages 12-15. Scholarships are available for families with financial need. Register at /bit.ly/40Da6cL. Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $250. (208) 929-4029.