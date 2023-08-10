On the air
Aug. 10, 2023 Updated Fri., Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:19 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: Truck Series: TSport 200 (qualifying) FS1
3 p.m.: ARCA: Lucas Oil FS1
6 p.m.: Truck Series: TSport 200 FS1
Baseball, MLB
4:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh or Atlanta at N.Y. Mets MLB
4:05 p.m.: Minnesota at Philadelphia NBC
7:10 p.m.: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers MLB
7:10 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle Root
Baseball, MILB
7 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane SWX
Baseball, Little League
10 a.m.: Midwest Regional: South Dakota vs. TBD ESPN
Noon: Mid-Atlantic Regional: Pennsylvania vs. TBD ESPN
2 p.m.: Mountain Regional: Nevada vs. TBD ESPN
4 p.m.: Metro Regional: New York vs. TBD ESPN
6 p.m.: West Regional: Southern California vs. TBD ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Chicago at New York ION
7 p.m.: Washington at Las Vegas ION
Football, NFL preseason
4 p.m.: Green Bay at Cincinnati NFL
7 p.m.: Denver at Arizona NFL
Golf
6 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA
11 a.m.: FedEx St. Jude Championship Golf
3 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf
Soccer, Premier League
Noon: Manchester City at Burnley USA
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
Midnight: Australia vs. France Fox 28
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: IndyCar: Gallagher Grand Prix USA
Noon: Motocross: Unadilla NBC
2:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 USA
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets MLB
12:07 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at Toronto MLB
4:15 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Houston Fox 28
6:40 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle FS1
Combat sports
1 p.m.: UFC Fight Night ESPN
4:10 p.m.: Boxing: Navarrete vs. Valdez ESPN
6:45 p.m.: UFC: Luque vs. Dos Anjos ESPN
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: BC at Calgary CBS Sports
Football, NFL preseason
10 a.m.: Tennessee at Chicago NFL
Golf
4 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA
7 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA
10 a.m.: FedEx St. Jude Championship Golf
Noon: FedEx St. Jude Championship CBS
Noon: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf
3 p.m.: Senior Tour: Boeing Classic Golf
Hockey
10 a.m.: 3ICE Philadelphia CBS
Soccer, men’s club
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Newcastle NBC
12:30 p.m.: La Liga: Real Madrid at Athletic Club ABC
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
3:30 a.m.: England vs. Colombia Fox 28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: San Diego at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11:30 a.m.: Cup Series: Verizon 200 NBC
Noon: NHRA Nationals FS1
Baseball, MLB
10:37 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at Toronto or N.Y. Yankees at Miami MLB
1:10 p.m.: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers MLB
1:10 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle Root
4:10 p.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets ESPN
Basketball, men’s
9 a.m.: BIG3 Basketball CBS
12:30 p.m.: Exhibition: United States vs. Spain Fox 28
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: New York at Indiana ESPN
3 p.m.: Phoenix at Seattle Fox 28
Football, NFL preseason
10 a.m.: Kansas City at New Orleans NFL
Golf
4 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA
7 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA
9 a.m.: Women’s British Open NBC
9 a.m.: FedEx St. Jude Championship Golf
11 a.m.: FedEx St. Jude Championship CBS
4 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Noon: San Diego at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
