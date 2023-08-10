The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Sports

On the air

Aug. 10, 2023 Updated Fri., Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:19 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

12:30 p.m.: Truck Series: TSport 200 (qualifying) FS1

3 p.m.: ARCA: Lucas Oil FS1

6 p.m.: Truck Series: TSport 200 FS1

Baseball, MLB

4:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh or Atlanta at N.Y. Mets MLB

4:05 p.m.: Minnesota at Philadelphia NBC

7:10 p.m.: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers MLB

7:10 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle Root

Baseball, MILB

7 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane SWX

Baseball, Little League

10 a.m.: Midwest Regional: South Dakota vs. TBD ESPN

Noon: Mid-Atlantic Regional: Pennsylvania vs. TBD ESPN

2 p.m.: Mountain Regional: Nevada vs. TBD ESPN

4 p.m.: Metro Regional: New York vs. TBD ESPN

6 p.m.: West Regional: Southern California vs. TBD ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Chicago at New York ION

7 p.m.: Washington at Las Vegas ION

Football, NFL preseason

4 p.m.: Green Bay at Cincinnati NFL

7 p.m.: Denver at Arizona NFL

Golf

6 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA

11 a.m.: FedEx St. Jude Championship Golf

3 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf

Soccer, Premier League

Noon: Manchester City at Burnley USA

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

Midnight: Australia vs. France Fox 28

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: IndyCar: Gallagher Grand Prix USA

Noon: Motocross: Unadilla NBC

2:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 USA

Baseball, MLB

10:10 a.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets MLB

12:07 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at Toronto MLB

4:15 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Houston Fox 28

6:40 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle FS1

Combat sports

1 p.m.: UFC Fight Night ESPN

4:10 p.m.: Boxing: Navarrete vs. Valdez ESPN

6:45 p.m.: UFC: Luque vs. Dos Anjos ESPN

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: BC at Calgary CBS Sports

Football, NFL preseason

10 a.m.: Tennessee at Chicago NFL

Golf

4 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA

7 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA

10 a.m.: FedEx St. Jude Championship Golf

Noon: FedEx St. Jude Championship CBS

Noon: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf

3 p.m.: Senior Tour: Boeing Classic Golf

Hockey

10 a.m.: 3ICE Philadelphia CBS

Soccer, men’s club

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Newcastle NBC

12:30 p.m.: La Liga: Real Madrid at Athletic Club ABC

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

3:30 a.m.: England vs. Colombia Fox 28

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: San Diego at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series: Verizon 200 NBC

Noon: NHRA Nationals FS1

Baseball, MLB

10:37 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at Toronto or N.Y. Yankees at Miami MLB

1:10 p.m.: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers MLB

1:10 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle Root

4:10 p.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets ESPN

Basketball, men’s

9 a.m.: BIG3 Basketball CBS

12:30 p.m.: Exhibition: United States vs. Spain Fox 28

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: New York at Indiana ESPN

3 p.m.: Phoenix at Seattle Fox 28

Football, NFL preseason

10 a.m.: Kansas City at New Orleans NFL

Golf

4 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA

7 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA

9 a.m.: Women’s British Open NBC

9 a.m.: FedEx St. Jude Championship Golf

11 a.m.: FedEx St. Jude Championship CBS

4 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Noon: San Diego at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

Most-Read Stories