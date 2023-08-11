Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Corey D. Shuirman Metzner and Khusbu Pariyar, both of Spokane.

Adam D. Gilliam and Andrea K. Nead, both of Spokane.

Dustin J. McConnell and Katheryn J. Mann, both of Spokane.

Ari K. Collins and Shanael C. Payne, both of Spokane.

Eric M. Hren and Trisha L. Maxwell, both of Ford, Wash.

Jonathan S. Grigone, of St. Louis, Mo., and Libby M. Pittenger, of Colbert.

Andrew E. Hardenburgh and Morgan J. Sims, both of Spokane.

Nicholas M. Weeden and Heather R. Bradley, both of Spokane.

Lancer D. Williams and Alissa J. Tidwell, both of Spokane.

Devin S. Dalton and Taylor D. Unger, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Christopher Wheeler v. Jo Ann Thomas, restitution of premises.

Millennium Property Management LLC v. Scherrie Cleveland, restitution of premises.

Red Rock Property Management LLC v. Scott Cotter, restitution of premises.

West Prairie Village MHP LLC v. Stanley Stoddard, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company v. Erica Rivera, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company v. Anthony Hernandez, restitution of premises.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Jennifer Orsi, money claimed owed.

Andy Louie v. Nathan L. Fayette, restitution of premises.

Michael Gossett v. Done Deal Properties 7 LLC and Extant Company LLC, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Milla, Jacqueline R. and Gerald W.

O’Dea, William J. and Jennifer L.

Ramsey, Christine A. and Carl R.

Epperson, Joanna J. and Joshua C.

Hafer, Cynthia A. and Marty D.

Flood, Mariah E. and Richard A.

Erickson, Alexandra T. and Kevin E., Jr.

Epps, Kenneth B. and Riley, Tiffani L.

Folkins, Jaclyn L. and Brennen J.

McWhorter, Gregory and Lisa

Cummings, James M. and Carnett, Deborah

Ramos, Vicente J. and Lisa M.

Legal separations granted

Ludlam, Jessica and Travis

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Mark D. Forsythe, 55; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Amber D. Smythe, 43; 80 days in jail, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to violation of order, third-degree domestic assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Robert W. Beach, 36; $1,097.74 in restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Jeremy A. Brunk, 30; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Seanethen S. Nice, 24; 134 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.