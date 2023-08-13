Record-breaking heatwave expected in Spokane this week

Record-breaking heat is expected to smother the Inland Northwest this week, with forecast triple-digit temperatures spurring an excessive heat warning in effect from Monday morning to Thursday night.

Counties in northeast Washington and some in the Idaho Panhandle are also under an excessive heat watch by the National Weather Service.

In Spokane, Monday’s forecast from the National Weather Service predicts a high of 101 degrees and a low of 65 during the evening. Tuesday’s forecast climbs to 102 degrees during the day and dips to 68 that night. Wednesday’s forecast is a high of 100 degrees and a low of 67. Thursday’s forecast is a 99-degree high, followed by a 67 degree low.

Several daytime high temperature records may possibly fall this week. The record high is 101 degrees on Monday, 99 on Tuesday, 101 on Wednesday and 103 on Thursday, per National Weather Service records kept since 1881.

The hottest part of the day is typically around 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., said Daniel Butler, a forecaster with the Weather Service in Spokane.

The Weather Service advises people to take precautions during the heat wave, including drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun and in air conditioning if possible, checking up on relatives and neighbors and not leaving kids or pets in unattended vehicles for any length of time.

“Car temperatures can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” Butler said.

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are a risk during extreme heat events like this week’s forecast.

The relatively high nightly temperatures will offer little relief from the swelter of the day, Butler said. Strategies like opening windows once the sun sets may not have the typical cooling effect.

“Usually once temperatures dip off into the 50s, you can get relief by keeping windows open, but that’s not the case here,” Butler said.

Cooling centers an option

When temperatures exceed 95 degrees, libraries around Spokane serve as cooling centers, offering air conditioning as a reprieve during extreme heat.

The six locations are: the Central Library at 906 W. Main St., Shadle Park at 2111 W. Wellesley Ave., Liberty Park at 402 S. Pittsburg St., Hillyard at 4110 N. Cook St., South Hill at 3324 S. Perry St. and Indian Trail at 4909 W. Barnes Road. They offer a combined capacity of over 2,100.

Libraries are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

During temperatures of 95 degrees and above, Spokane Transit Authority waives the $2 bus payment for passengers traveling to a cooling space if they don’t have the fare.

Other cooling options

Splash pads and aquatic centers operated by the city’s Parks department also serve as locations for the public to chill out. The city’s 19 splash pads are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in parks throughout the area.

Additionally, the Salvation Army operates vans that meet people where they are and ferry them to resources like the Trent Resource and Assistance Center, 4320 E. Trent Ave., which serves as a cooling center during extreme heat events. The Salvation Army’s vans can be reached at (509) 280-6860 or (509) 280-6894.