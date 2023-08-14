Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Zachary D. Birkland and Fallon E. Ostendorf, both of Spokane.

Robert C. Scott, of Spokane, and Valerie L. Cox, of Dover, Idaho.

Jared A. Plouffe and Kristin L. Telin, both of Veradale.

Joshua D. Lakey and Amanda L. Sweitzer, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Wendy E. Haley and Jessica S. Parker, both of Spokane.

Matthew R. Villelli LaPlante and Kathryn T. Kerr, both of Alhambra, California.

Jaysen P. Haynes and Sarah M. Goepel, both of Spokane.

Jaydon W. McKinney and Madisyn L. Doyle, both of Spokane Valley.

Audie R. Johnson, of Post Falls, and Breanna N. McLeod, of Rathdrum.

Caleb O. Melkonian and Anstasiia S. Kutsevalova, both of Post Falls.

Garland J. Yarbrough and Journey L. Hughes, both of Spokane.

David E. Abendroth and Cynthia A. Hafer, both of Spokane.

Taylor J. Maseda, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Sarah S. Pederson, of Otis Orchards.

Joshua R. Griggs and Kristen M. Wanner, both of Spokane Valley.

Thomas R. Wray and Monica M. Klump, both of Spokane.

Damone F. Solomon and Stephanie B. Nelson, both of Spokane Valley.

Dylan M. Kopczick and Ashley N. Stewart, both of Spokane.

Kevin M. Johnson and Karen A. Stites, both of Spokane.

Sahib Singh and Parul Sahdev, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Jacob McReynolds, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Makenzie Olsen, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Kortney A. Delarosa, restitution of premises.

7001-7025 N. Atlantic LLC v. Leon Rattler, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Janelle Iverson, restitution of premises.

The Easy Home Buyer LLC v. Deanna Rodriguez, seeking quiet title.

Guenther Property Management v. Monica L. Evans, restitution of premises.

Northwood Apartments LLC v. Jual Casteal, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Julie Elliott, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Dick Justin, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Clanny Glanry, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Ronald Baumgarden, restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Elizabeth Harper, restitution of premises.

Nettleton II LLC v. Tammy Youngblood, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Carna Gordon, restitution of premises.

Jake Townhomes LLC v. Joshua Griggs, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Henry Phonniseth, money claimed owed.

Oregon State Credit Union v. Ted W. Maddux, money claimed owed.

Beacon Funding Corp. v. Dot Ink LLC, Patrick Frome, et al., complaint for monies due on equipment lease agreements and for replevin of leased equipment.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Swing, Keri O. and Jeranique T.

Reth, Lisa M. and Michael L.

Legal separations granted

Port, Pamela A. and Randy L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Charles W. Stokes, 45; 30 months in a prison-based alternative program, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and third-degree domestic assault.

Keith J. Davis, 45; 30 days in jail converted to 240 hours of community service, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Cody R. Scollard, 38; $200 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking in stolen property and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Ashley E. Blank, 34; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Donovan E. Baldomino, 47; 29.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 29.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Daniel D. Holefield, 27; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Erike Manirambona, $5,175.80 in restitution, one day in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree organized retail theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Sean M. Dale, 38; 13 days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Zachary C. Davis, 28; four days in jail converted to 32 hours of community service, first-degree negligent driving.

Joi R. Adams, 24; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Anquan B. Adolph, 19; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Tevin G. Antoine, 31; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Thomas J. Murphy, 26; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Kip M. Nordgaarden, 42; 60 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, fourth-degree assault.

James J. Ramirez, 48; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, fourth-degree assault.

Dallas L. Robinson, 30; three days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Jovon E. Stevens-White, 21; 120 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, violation of harassment order and protection order violation.

Destiny R. Wallace, 36; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Justin T. Young, 28; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, third-degree malicious mischief.

Michael J. Hodo, 46; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Jonathan M. Greever, 22; three days in jail, 12 months of probation, protection order violation.

Brandie C. M. Roth, 22; 90 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Adam W. Schwartz, 35; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.