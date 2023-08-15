Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Coeur d’Alene Artists Studio Tour – Featuring 36 artists in 17 studios, the Studio Tour allows the public to see the creative process and purchase artwork directly from the source. Download the Studio Tour Map or pick one up in person at the Cd’A Chamber of Commerce. Tickets and information at: artsandculturecda.org/artists-studio-tour. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. Free.

The Roots Festival – A celebration of BIPOC talent, culture, community, art, music and soul. Featuring regional filmmakers, artists, culture bearers, musicians, and the stories they weave through their art. Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Central Downtown Library, 906 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 444-5336.

Classes/Workshops

Kinetic Changes Summer Camp – Collaborate with campmates to build a wacky, whimsical coin collecting contraption. For ages 12-15. Scholarships are available for families with financial need. Register at /bit.ly/40Da6cL. Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $250. (208) 929-4029.

Pastel Workshop – Work on two 8-by-10-inch drawings, one each day. It is advised that students take a basic drawing class before taking a pastel class. Monday-Tuesday, 5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $78. (509) 325-1500.

Pottery with Liz Bishop – Students will learn how to throw on the potter’s wheel while learning about the different stages of working with clay including how to glaze. For ages 13 and older. Register at bit.ly/3pXsvnT. Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $170. (509) 325-1500.

Community Sew-In – Come with a current quilting project to socialize and get advice. Bring sewing machines or hand work, fabric, extension cords, and the love of sewing. Thursdays through the end of August. Thursday, Noon-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Pine Needle Baskets with Cindy Curtis – Learn two techniques to start a basket, how to decorate, shape, and finish it. For beginners ages 15 and up. Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $51. (509) 325-1500.

Create an Eco-Printed Scarf – Eco-printing is an ecologically sustainable form of printing using steam contact with plant material on fabric. No inks or paints are used, and all the colors and patterns come from the leaves and other plant materials. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Airway Heights Library, 1213 S. Lundstrom St., Airway Heights. Free. (509) 893-8250.

Home/Garden

Jungle Gardening – An informal class focused on how to make the garden an explosion of size and color. Sunday, 1 p.m. Rosarium Garden Center, 9405 S. Williams Lane. $15. (509) 448-4968.

Produce Swap – Drop into the library to share extra fresh homegrown produce and take home something different from another garden. Monday, Tuesday, and Saturday at 10 a.m. See scld.org/events for different library locations. Free.

Vets on the Farm Produce Sale – Monthly fresh organic produce for sale, grown by veterans. Proceeds from sales go to support the Vets on the Farm program. Thursday, Noon-2 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Fall Plant Sale – Biannual plant sale held by Friends of Manito Park. Extra unused plants and flowers from the summer gardens are for sale just east of Gaiser Conservatory. Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. (509) 625-6200.

Master Gardeners Plant Clinic – Get help with a variety of horticulture issues, including plant selection, installation, and maintenance, plant problem diagnosis and treatment, environmentally sound gardening practices, pest identification and management, and effective landscaping practices. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Fall Garden Container – Create a beautiful fall container for the patio. Bring a pot for $10 off. The container will have up to $55 of plants. Mix and match, each container will be unique. Saturday, 3-4 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $75. (509) 467-5258.

Fall and Winter Fruit Tree Care – Learn what to do to prepare fruit trees for the winter, as well as what to do in the dormant season to keep trees pest-free for spring. Sunday, Aug. 27, 3-4 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Pets

Paws in the Pool – Furry friends are invited to take a dip in the pool with other dog friends, and owners can shop at dog-related vendors. Two different sessions will occur: small dogs 65 pounds or less are welcome between 10-11:15 a.m., and large dogs 66 pounds and over are welcome between 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 27, Valley Mission Park, 11123 E. Mission Ave., Spokane Valley. $5.