Idaho hosts job event in Post Falls

Job seekers will find several different opportunities at a job fair Wednesday in Post Falls that is being hosted by the Idaho Department of Labor.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the state office at 600 N. Thornton St.

A sampling of job titles include machine operator, cashier, caregiver, sales representative, corrections officer, cook, warehouse associate, painters, afterschool coach, dental assistant, tax professional, welder, forklift operator and many more.

Employers include Aerotek, Kootenai Health, Mentor Idaho, Madden Industrial Craftsmen, ABM, Primerica, Post Falls School District, Spokane County Jail, Bass Pro/Cabela’s and several others.

Job applicants are encouraged to bring a resume, dress appropriately to meet potential employers and be prepared to speak directly with company recruiters and HR personnel.

For a list of employers scheduled to attend and jobs available, see the Idaho Department of Labor online calendar at labor.idaho.gov/calendar.

Home builder sentiment drops

U.S. home builder sentiment unexpectedly declined in August for the first time this year as high mortgage rates deterred prospective buyers.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo gauge decreased six points to a three-month low of 50. The figure was below all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Builder confidence had been on a tear this year as homeowners, reticent to move and relinquish their low borrowing costs, have kept resale inventory limited and encouraged buyers to seek out new construction.

The latest figures suggest high mortgage rates – more than double where they were at the end of 2021 – are starting to bite into that demand.

“Rising mortgage rates and high construction costs stemming from a dearth of construction workers, a lack of buildable lots and ongoing shortages of distribution transformers put a chill on builder sentiment in August,” NAHB Chairman Alicia Huey said in a statement.

After months of having the upper hand, higher rates are also causing more builders to use sales incentives to attract buyers.

Sentiment fell across all four major U.S. regions.

Amazon discounts insulin purchases

Amazon.com’s pharmacy unit said it will automatically apply coupon discounts for insulin as the Biden administration seeks to expand access to lower prices for the lifesaving diabetes medication.

Rather than manually entering a coupon code to lower insulin costs to $35 a month, Amazon will provide eligible patients with immediate discounts on more than 15 insulin and diabetes care brands, including insulin vials, pens, continuous glucose monitors and pumps, the online retail giant company said Tuesday in a statement.

From staff and wire reports