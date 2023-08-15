Literary Calendar

LINC Bus Mobile Library Visit – The LINC bus mobile library has books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs and more to checkout; computers and printers to use; Wi-Fi internet access; and special programs. To find out where the LINC bus is headed next, visit scld.org/locations/linc or call (509) 893-8407. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

How to Read and Analyze Poetry – Heighten the enjoyment of poetry and writing with this workshop from local poet Janelle Cordero. Tuesday, 1-2 p.m. South Hill Library, 3324 S. Perry St. Free. (509) 444-5385.

Virtual Author Event and Book Discussion – International bestselling author of “The Mortal Instruments” series, Cassandra Clare, talks everything fantasy including her newest series, “The Last Hours.” Discussion will be held online, and registration is required: libraryc.org/scld/23147. Wednesday, 5-6 p.m. Free.

Iced Tea and Porch Reads – Sample iced teas with different flavors from Brambleberry Cottage and Tea Shoppe, and get book suggestions that pair well with them. Register at slcd.org/events. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S. Regal St. Free. (509) 893-8340.

Office Hours for Creative Writers – A two-hour drop-in session with Sharma Shields to get help with writing-related questions and critique. Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. Central Downtown Library, 906 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 444-5336.

Market Day Story Time – Weekly story time and craft activities during the Perry Thursday Market. Pop into the event space to hear bookseller Maria read stories with a craft to follow. This event will be fun for all ages. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Queer and Weird Book Club – August’s book choice is “Legends and Lattes,” a cozy fantasy romance. Discord server conversations also available, find it at auntiesbooks.com/queer-weird-book-club-ness. Aug. 27, 6 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.