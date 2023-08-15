On the air
Aug. 15, 2023 Updated Tue., Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:03 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, Little League World Series
10 a.m.: Europe-Africa vs. Panama ESPN
Noon: Mountain vs. Metro ESPN
2 p.m.: Japan vs. Cuba ESPN
4 p.m.: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets OR Detroit at Minnesota MLB
12:10 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado OR Tampa Bay at San Francisco MLB
4:07 p.m.: Philadelphia at Toronto OR N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta MLB
5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root
7:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Golf
3 p.m.: U.S. Amateur Open Golf
Soccer, men’s club
Noon: UEFA Super Cup: Sevilla vs. Man City CBS Sports
6 p.m.: USL: Rio Grande Valley vs. San Antonio ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.