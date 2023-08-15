The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Sports

On the air

Aug. 15, 2023 Updated Tue., Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:03 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, Little League World Series

10 a.m.: Europe-Africa vs. Panama ESPN

Noon: Mountain vs. Metro ESPN

2 p.m.: Japan vs. Cuba ESPN

4 p.m.: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10:10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets OR Detroit at Minnesota MLB

12:10 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado OR Tampa Bay at San Francisco MLB

4:07 p.m.: Philadelphia at Toronto OR N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta MLB

5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root

7:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Golf

3 p.m.: U.S. Amateur Open Golf

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: UEFA Super Cup: Sevilla vs. Man City CBS Sports

6 p.m.: USL: Rio Grande Valley vs. San Antonio ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

