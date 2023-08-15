Social Calendar

Millwood Daze 5K Run/Walk – The annual 5K run/walk fast course. Every runner will receive a finisher medal and swag bag, with prizes for the top contestants. Event starts with a pancake breakfast and ends with the annual Millwood Daze Street Fair. All proceeds benefit the West Valley cross country team. Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Millwood City Park, 9300 E. Frederick Ave., Millwood. $35. (509) 924-0960.

Nestfest Fundraising Gala – A magical evening to support the Nest Community School and their mission of expanding early education for the future of Spokane. Experience hands-on live music, nature, and art with local artisans, along with food and beverages. Saturday, 6-10 p.m. Nest Community School, 4418 E. 8th Ave., Spokane Valley. $100. (509) 624-6378.

Friends of the Bluff Annual Benefit Concert – Live music performance by Low Class Bluegrass, raffles and games, featured beer and wine from Lumberbeard Brewing and Rocket Market, and many more vendors. Proceeds will go to Friends of the Bluff’s various projects. Saturday, 7-9 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. Free. (509) 343-2253.

Women’s Weekend: Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington/Northern Idaho – Weekend retreat inviting over 120 women from across the Northwest and beyond. Try yoga on a paddleboard or Zumba, Pilates body sculpt, take a painting class or relax on the lodge deck with a glass of wine and a good book. Proceeds support scholarships, camperships and leadership programs for local Girl Scouts. Sept. 8-10, 1 p.m. 22799 S. Four Echoes Road, Worley. $325. (509) 747-8091.

Christ Kitchen Pickleball Tournament – Tournament for teams of two with seven rounds. Players will receive a shirt, swag bag and food from the Christ Kitchen food truck. All registration fees provide wages and job training for impoverished women in Spokane. Sept. 8, 4 p.m. The Hub Sports Center, 19619 E. Cataldo Ave., Liberty Lake. $500.

March for the Fallen 2023 – Walk, Run or Ruck to remember Sept. 11 fallen military members from the Pacific Northwest. 5K, 10K or 15K. Participants will get a T-shirt, personalized dog tags, and barbecue lunch. All proceeds benefit the Washington State Fallen Heroes Project and local organizations supporting veterans. Sept. 9, 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Seven Mile Airstrip, 7903 W. Missoula Road, Nine Mile Falls, Wash. $30.

Share Our Dream: Nurture Our Nature Fundraiser – Gourmet s’mores, friendly bidding wars, catching up with friends, and making new ones by night’s end. Proceeds go to Camp Fire Inland Northwest’s mission of youth development through treasured camps at this annual fundraiser and auction. Sept. 9, 4-7 p.m. Camp Dart-Lo, 14000 Dartford Drive. $75. (509) 747-6191.

