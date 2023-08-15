WSU men’s hoops assistant John Andrzejek reportedly leaving for Florida

PULLMAN – Washington State is losing a key member of its men’s basketball coaching staff.

That would be assistant coach John Andrzejek, a three-year member of the Cougars’ program who is headed to Florida’s program, according to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Andrzejek used his international connections to land two impact prospects in recent years: Mouhamed Gueye, a native of Senegal who went to the Atlanta Hawks in this summer’s NBA draft, and Efe Abogidi, a Nigerian native who now plays in the NBA G-League.

“As trite as it may sound,” Andrzejek wrote in a message on social media, “the best thing about WSU and Pullman really is the people. Over the last four years I’ve thrown myself into the community. Leaving behind such wonderful people is what makes this move so difficult.”

Before coming to WSU, Andrzejek worked stints at Dartmouth, Johns Hopkins, San Francisco and Columbia, his alma mater.