History for Chron

Aug. 16, 2023 Updated Wed., Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:41 p.m.
The Seattle Times said “hundreds of cans of vegetables, fruits, ice cream mix, Vienna sausages and other items, including 100-pound sacks of pure cane sugar,” were being opened at the Smith Cove naval station and sold for hog food. The 13th naval district headquarters public information office said the commodities were condemned for human consumption.
The stock of food was investigated and found to be palatable by assembly line workers and reporters. But the food came in damaged and rusted cans. The chief of the Federal Food and Drug Administration K.E. Monfere said, “a so-called dented can can be dangerous, and rust is perhaps even more dangerous because a pin hole could spoil the food.”
During a riot in Calcutta between Muslims and Hindus, more than 80 people were killed and 825 injured. The riot was on the Muslim “Direct Action Day” when they were protesting the British plans for Indian independence.
