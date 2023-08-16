On the air
Wed., Aug. 16, 2023
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 p.m.: SRX Series: Lucas Oil Speedway ESPN
Baseball, Little League World Series
10 a.m.: Caribbean vs. Australia ESPN
Noon: Northwest vs. New England ESPN
2 p.m.: Canada vs. Asia-Pacific ESPN
4 p.m.: West vs. Great Lakes ESPN
Baseball, MLB
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City MLB
4:15 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at St. Louis Fox 28
6:40 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego OR Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World Tour: World Invitational Golf
6 a.m.: Asian Tour: International Series England Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: BMW Championship Golf
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
