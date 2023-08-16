The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 p.m.: SRX Series: Lucas Oil Speedway ESPN

Baseball, Little League World Series

10 a.m.: Caribbean vs. Australia ESPN

Noon: Northwest vs. New England ESPN

2 p.m.: Canada vs. Asia-Pacific ESPN

4 p.m.: West vs. Great Lakes ESPN

Baseball, MLB

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City MLB

4:15 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at St. Louis Fox 28

6:40 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego OR Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Golf

5 a.m.: DP World Tour: World Invitational Golf

6 a.m.: Asian Tour: International Series England Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: BMW Championship Golf

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

