Analysis: The Storm are suddenly surging. Does Seattle still have a shot at WNBA playoffs?

When we previously reviewed the Storm on July 19 during a midseason analysis, they were last in the league standings at 4-16 and had lost seven straight games while stumbling toward one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

Ten games later, Seattle is 9-21 and its prospects are much brighter than they were a month ago.

Following three straight losses after the WNBA All-Star break that ran their losing streak to a franchise worst 10 in a row, the Storm are 5-2 in the past seven games and one of the hottest teams in the league.

Here are three take-aways on Seattle heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. matchup against the Minnesota Lynx (14-16) at Climate Pledge Arena.

Finally, the defense has gotten better

In the first 20 games, the Storm ranked last in the WNBA in opponents’ field goal percentage (47.1%) and opponents’ three-point percentage (38.1%) and 11th in points allowed (86.4).

In the past 10 games, Seattle ranks first in opponents’ field goal percentage (41%) and second in opponents’ three-point percentage (31.8%) and points allowed (77.7).

That’s a dramatic reversal.

So, what happened?

Succinctly, coach Noelle Quinn simplified the Storm’s defensive plans while tailoring schemes to better fit their personnel.

“You have a vision of what you can do, then you get on the court and you have to go with what they are capable of executing,” she said. “With this team it was finding coverages that we can effectively execute for 40 minutes without confusion and with as much confidence and urgency as possible.”

Quinn also noted with a smile: “We had four rookies on our team. We have so many new players. We needed time.”

The Storm were routinely giving up 100-plus points early in the season, including 105 in the season opener, which was a losing formula.

Seattle’s turnabout coincides with Gabby Williams’ midseason arrival and it will be interesting to see how the team fares without the defensive stalwart who is likely out for the season due to a left foot injury.

Sami and Cedes may have saved the season

Similarly, a case could be made for Sami Whitcomb and Mercedes Russell being the catalysts to the Storm’s midseason resurgence.

The 35-year-old Whitcomb replaced rookie point guard Ivana Dojkic and has started the past eight games, which has helped Seattle solve its pesky first-quarter woes in the first half of the season.

Meanwhile, sixth-year veteran center Mercedes Russell started 11 of the first 14 games before losing her job and finishing the first half of the season with a six-game stretch that included three DNP (did not play)-coach’s decisions and three short outings in which she tallied two points and six rebounds.

In the past 10 games, Russell is averaging 5.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 19.5 minutes as a reserve, while providing support for Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, who seemingly hit the proverbial “rookie wall” weeks ago and has been slumping.

“The break helped,” Quinn said when asked about Russell. “Just gave her time to recharge and renew her mind. We had conversations before the break about what my expectations were and I think she’s done a very good job of that.”

Playoffs or bust?

With 10 games remaining, Seattle is three games behind the Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks who are tied at 12-18 and reside in the eighth and final playoff spot.

The Storm have split the season series against both teams and have two games remaining versus both squads, which provides a viable path to the postseason that few would have predicted last month when they were 4-19.

A 7-3 finish or better with wins against Chicago and LA would seemingly be enough to preserve the Storm’s seven-year postseason streak that began in 2016.

Still, it’s an intriguing debate whether or not Seattle should aggressively pursue a playoff spot, which would likely pit them against league heavyweights Las Vegas or New York in a best-of-three first-round matchup, or remain on course toward the 2024 WNBA draft lottery with a chance to secure the No. 1 overall pick and select Iowa star Caitlin Clark, the presumptive top prospect.

It should be noted that barring a miraculous run to the playoffs, the last-place Fever have locked up the best odds of landing the top pick, which is determined by combined records of the past two seasons. If the season were to end today, Indiana would have a 44.2% chance at the top pick and Seattle would have the worst chance at 10.4%.

And there’s no guarantee top prospects Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers, LSU’s Angel Reese, Stanford’s Cameron Brink and Clark will be available considering they have the option to return to college for the 2024-25 season because the NCAA gave all 2020-21 student-athletes an extra season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If getting better means that we’re moving up, then of course that’s what I want because that’s the competitor in me,” said Quinn who has steadfastly prioritized incremental improvements over the team’s record. “But from a basketball standpoint, I want to see our turnovers decrease. … I want to maintain (the defense). Offensively, I want to get back to our fastbreak points being efficient.

“We look at our seasons in quarters and our third quarter was very good. But how do we carry it over into the fourth quarter? Those are the tangible things I think we can continue to improve on in order for us to progress. If those improvements net wins and anything else that comes with that, then we’ll take those obviously. But we can’t backtrack. This team has grown up a lot.”