Corrections

Smith never lived at Catalyst Project

Vickie L. Smith, who is accused of setting fires in West Hills, has never been a participant at Catalyst Project and never lived at the facility, according to Kelly Keenan, senior vice president of advancement and impact at Catholic Charities Eastern Washington. Catalyst is a program under Catholic Charities, and Keenan said Catalyst participants receive three meals a day. Smith indicated in a story on page C5 in Thursday’s Northwest section of The Spokesman-Review she was frustrated with Catalyst because they did not feed her, according to court documents.