Storm bitten by Lynx as playoff hopes take a hit

Percy Allen Seattle Times

Napheesa Collier continues to confuse and torment the Storm.

After tallying 33 and 31 points in their previous matchups — both Lynx wins — the three-time WNBA All-Star forward scored a game-high 24 points to help defeat the Storm 78-70 in front of 8,865 at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday night.

Seattle (9-22) had won five of its previous seven games, including two in a row, before its latest loss that dampens playoffs hopes with nine games remaining in the regular season.

Collier wasn’t as dominant offensively as she was in previous meetings, but she still seemingly scored at will while connecting on seven of 15 field-goal attempts and canning 10 of 11 free throws.

“She’s just a great player,” forward Ezi Magbegor said when asked about Collier. “She’s able to score outside and inside, which makes her tough to guard. Obviously, the first two games weren’t great defensively. We’re lucky we get to play them twice again and need to do a better job on her defensively.”

The Storm will have fewer than 48 hours before Sunday’s road rematch at the Target Center to figure out their Collier conundrum or risk being swept in the season series against the Lynx for first time since 2016.

“She’s a difficult matchup,” coach Noelle Quinn said. “First and foremost, I think she’s done an amazing job of getting herself in shape and preparing herself for this season. Her whole basketball game. Her shot looks different — nice and clean. Her ability to handle the ball and create her own shot at that size creates mismatch nightmares. Ezi (Magbegor) is one of our best defenders and having to guard Phees is difficult because of her agility and her versatility.”

The Storm led 16-11 before the Lynx seized momentum and finished the first quarter with a 12-2 run to go up 23-18.

Seattle staged a brief rally and cut its deficit to 28-27 early in the second period.

However, Minnesota scored 11 straight points to regain control and go up 39-27.

With Collier scoring 17 points, the Lynx led 46-39 in the first half.

“Being proactive on defense,” Magbegor said when asked about the defensive game plan on Collier. “Make her take tough shots.”

WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd, who connected on just (three) of 14 field-goal attempts and was one of six from long range, canned her only three-pointer late in the fourth to cut Minnesota’s lead to 69-61.

The Lynx surrendered 41 points to the Loyd in their previous outing, but this time held her to 15 points.

Sami Whitcomb led the Storm with 21 points, including five three-pointers, while Magbegor had 13 points, three steals and two blocks before fouling out. Kayla McBride added 21 points and Tiffany Mitchell had 14 for Minnesota (15-16).