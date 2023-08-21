Projecting Washington State’s defensive two-deep for the Cougs’ season-opener
Aug. 21, 2023 Updated Mon., Aug. 21, 2023 at 9 p.m.
PULLMAN – What will Washington State’s defense look like in 2023? Even head coach Jake Dickert wondered ahead of this year’s fall camp, telling reporters the Cougars needed to solidify the core of their defense and settle position battles.
Now that WSU’s fall camp is over, the Cougs have largely done so, which means it’s time to use our fall camp observations to project how their first two-deep will look for their season-opener, set for Sept. 2 at Colorado State.
First, a couple notes…
• Linebacker Ahmad McCullough will return to action for Wednesday’s practice, Dickert said on Monday morning. That will give the Cougars back a key transfer linebacker, but because McCullough has been out since Aug. 10, we’re leaving him off this two-deep for now – even though he may well return in time for WSU’s season-opener.
• Junior defensive back Tanner Moku has also been out since Aug. 10, nursing a wrap on his wrist, so he will also be absent from these projections.
Edge
Ron Stone, sr.
Raam Stevenson, redshirt so.
Edge
Brennan Jackson, sr.
Quinn Roff, jr.
Defensive tackle
Nusi Malani, jr.
Na’im Rodman, sr.
Defensive tackle
David Gusta, redshirt so.
Ansel Din-Mbuh, fr.
Linebacker
Devin Richardson, redshirt sr.
Joshua Erling, redshirt sr.
Linebacker
Kyle Thornton, redshirt jr.
Gavin Fugate, fr.
Cornerback
Chau Smith-Wade, jr.
Warren Smith, fr.
Cornerback
Cam Lampkin, redshirt sr.
Kapena Gushiken, jr.
Free safety
Sam Lockett III, redshirt sr.
Reece Sylvester, redshirt fr.
Strong safety
Jaden Hicks, redshirt so.
Jackson Lataimua, redshirt so.
Nickel
Dominic Tatum, redshirt sr.
Ethan O’Connor, fr.
