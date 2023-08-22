Literary Calendar

LINC Bus Mobile Library Visit – The LINC bus mobile library has books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs and more to checkout; computers and printers to use; Wi-Fi internet access; and special programs. To find out where the LINC bus is headed next, visit scld.org/locations/linc or call (509) 893-8407. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Queer and Weird Book Club – August’s book choice is “Legends and Lattes,” a cozy fantasy romance. Discord server conversations also available, find it at auntiesbooks.com/queer-weird-book-club-ness. Sunday, 6 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Get Lit! Book Club – August’s book selection is “Home Bound” by Vanessa A. Bee. This club meets the last Sunday of every month. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Scribbler’s Society Writing Club – Discuss writing, share work and find inspiration with fellow writers. All ages welcome. If interested in joining the email list, please email lmoore@cdalibrary.org for more information. Monday, 2-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Pageturners Book Club – August’s book is “Facing the Mountain: An Inspiring Story of Japanese American Patriots in World War II” by Daniel James Brown. Discuss the book with friends and fellow book lovers. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.-noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Author Event and Book Discussion – An hour with bestselling author Jeff Selingo to discuss his newest book, “A Year Inside College Admissions,” covering how colleges select their freshman classes. Event is online, register to attend at libraryc.org/scld/30025. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 11 a.m. Free.

Author Event and Book Discussion – A reading and pie crust demonstration by Kate Lebo, author of the “Pie School” cookbook. Wednesday, 7 p.m. BookPeople, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Free. (208) 882-2669.

Poetry with Tim Greenup – Discuss and read from Tim Greenup’s latest collection, “Crisis Mode,” with fellow authors Derek Annis, Kathryn Smith, and Fig DePaolo. Thursday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.