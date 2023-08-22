The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Sports

On the air

Aug. 22, 2023 Updated Tue., Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:02 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, Little League World Series

10 a.m.: Asia-Pacific vs. Caribbean ESPN

Noon: Washington vs. Texas ESPN

Baseball, MLB

9:35 a.m.: St. Louis at Pittsburgh OR Chi. Cubs at Detroit MLB

10:10 a.m.: Seattle at Chi. White Sox Root

1:05 p.m.: San Francisco at Philadelphia OR Miami at San Diego MLB

4:20 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta OR Boston at Houston MLB

Basketball, WNBA

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Los Angeles CBS Sports

Combat Sports

6 p.m.: PFL Playoffs: Welterweights and lightweights ESPN

Track and field

11:40 a.m.: World Athletic Championships USA

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Chi. White Sox 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

