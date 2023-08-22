On the air
Aug. 22, 2023 Updated Tue., Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:02 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, Little League World Series
10 a.m.: Asia-Pacific vs. Caribbean ESPN
Noon: Washington vs. Texas ESPN
Baseball, MLB
9:35 a.m.: St. Louis at Pittsburgh OR Chi. Cubs at Detroit MLB
10:10 a.m.: Seattle at Chi. White Sox Root
1:05 p.m.: San Francisco at Philadelphia OR Miami at San Diego MLB
4:20 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta OR Boston at Houston MLB
Basketball, WNBA
7 p.m.: Phoenix at Los Angeles CBS Sports
Combat Sports
6 p.m.: PFL Playoffs: Welterweights and lightweights ESPN
Track and field
11:40 a.m.: World Athletic Championships USA
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Chi. White Sox 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.