Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jacob P. Madison, of Spokane Valley, and Jessica L. Lyons, of Liberty Lake.

Gabriel F. Navas and Evelyn D. Davis, both of Spokane.

Kiernan M. Sowl and Georgia E. Renz, both of Spokane Valley.

Ryan J. Songey and Kathleen L. Shikany, both of Spokane.

Jesse L. Luhman and Misty R. Reavis, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher O. Price and Amanda L. Gardiner, both of Spokane.

Brandon R. Dunwoody and Jasmyn O. Van Cleave, both of Spokane.

Donald H. Brigham and Kathleen A. Roberts, both of Clarkston.

Brendan F. A. Coleman and Madison M. Wagner, both of Spokane.

Andrew D. Coumont and Marisa B. Binder, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeffery C. Sandfoss and Laramie A. Duncan, both of Brunswick, Georgia.

Ryan F. Cantwell and Amanda J. Folden, both of Spokane.

Sabastian T. Bennett and Rosemary K. M. Applonie, both of Spokane Valley.

Terry M. Grimm and Kaytie L. Betonie, both of Spokane Valley.

Devin J. Gebeke and Kelsey A. Wivag, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher J. Almgren and Mackenzie M. Naylor, both of Spokane.

Scott A. Kugel and Keisha L. Engley, both of Spokane.

John S. Gilmer and Jennifer A. Nakata, both of Liberty Lake.

Mason P. Allen and Lauren G. Smith, both of Spokane.

Sangano I. Shimirwa and Benie M. Byiringiro, both of Spokane.

Jordon R. Miller, of Spokane, and Janise A. Judah, of Colbert.

Dustin L. Smith and Christina M. Meyer, both of Spokane.

Vincent M. Davi and Brianna M. Carhart, both of Spokane.

Tyler R. Robbins and Kaylie M. Shaver, both of Spokane.

Conner R. Heil and Madison G. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey M. Johns and Kristen M. Comer, both of Spokane.

Andrew T. Clifford and Alexandra P. Wood, both of Spokane.

Jose A. C. Bustamante and Michelle Soto, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Stephen W. Simpson Jr. v. Steven Stannard, restitution of premises.

Kiemle and Hagood Company v. James Silva, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. Daren Miller, restitution of premises.

Park Tower Senior Housing LP v. Robert Girdner, restitution of premises.

Barbara Ayres v. Arthur P. Le Bleu, seeking quiet title.

CPM Development Corp. v. TDR Development LLC, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Chase E. Canizal, money claimed owed.

Thomas E. E. Smith v. Suzi Castelo, Linda Miller Sheet, et al., complaint.

Richard and Tracy Van Sickle v. Richard Lewis, Lewis Local Concrete LLC, et al., complaint for damages.

Berkley Insurance Company v. Poppoff Inc., complaint.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Cory M. Gonzalez, 35; 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 12.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to forgery, second-degree theft and criminal mischief.

Zack G. Bunke, 38; 141 days in jail with credit given for 141 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Jennifer M. Underwood, 38; $26,528.47 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Sarah A. Glenn, also known as Sarah H. Glenn, 38; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Raffi M. Tahtakran, 46; five months in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Nancy R. Flett, 37; 13 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Andrew Foss, 38; 55 days in jail, interfering with pedestrian traffic and making a false statement.

Cody E. Guilliams, 34; 55 days in jail, second-degree reckless burning.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Whitney F. Madden, 36; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Couri E. Mann, 45; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kristin K. Peterson, 66; seven days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Hunter D. Reeves, 24; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Eh K. Soe, 24; two days in jail converted to two days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Patrick D. Taylor, 56; one day in jail, disorderly conduct.

Markas M. Thomas, 45; four days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Joshua C. Wykle, 39; 90 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.