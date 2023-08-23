Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mathew C. Dunn and Brandy R. M. Jackson, both of Spokane.

Dan P. Terzi and Anna A. Mikhailenko, both of Spokane.

Christopher Luvian and Meagan L. Johnston, both of Spokane.

Nicole R. Shreve and Bryanne I. Raschko, both of Spokane.

Christian W. Creach and Ariana J. Kruse, both of Spokane Valley.

Brody C. Hansen and Lindsay R. Nunemacher, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Kyle L. Degon, of Fairfield, and Jordan M. Lang, of Rockford.

Brady S. Patterson, of Spokane Valley, and Mariah D. Vila, of Post Falls.

Parker G. McCarthy and Anastasiya S. Pyankova, both of Spokane.

Denis Savchuk, of Spokane, and Angelina V. Bulankin, of Spokane Valley.

Elijah Z. T. Ross and Alli J. Smeltzer, both of Spokane.

Kobe P. Martella and Brittany E. Pierce, both of Spokane.

Brandon W. Blakely and Mekayla A. Miller, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Richie Frahm v. Zachary I. C. Rosenau, restitution of premises.

Rosa Joachin v. Karen A. Owens, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Andy W. Louie v. Mariah McReynolds, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Sierra Hoisington, restitution of premises.

Kim Hickethier v. Shawn Wing, restitution of premises.

Richard E. Jones v. Katherine M. Stocum-Swim, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Lesa Browning, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Daniel Bergmann, money claimed owed.

Callie, Graceson and Landen Shamblin v. Joseph T. Cabeza and the estate of Patrick J. Cabeza, complaint.

Cole Concrete LLC v. Skyline Homes LLC, American Contractors, et al., complaint.

Blair D. and Emily Parks v. Jared Leifer, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Storro, Aaron and Nicole

Rios Ospino, Luz A. and Davis, Joseph W.

Swanson, Dylan J. and Shawni E.

Flett, Sarah J. and Nicholas P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Dante L. Broomfield, 34; $800 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Sarah A. Glenn, 38; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and being a prisoner possessing a controlled substance.

Elizabeth Zuniga, 19; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Zechariah J. Herford, 26; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Taylor W. Henry, 35; $899 in restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Shane A. Mackinnon, 24; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Mckendra D. Mock, 30; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Joshua P. Boleck, 33; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault and two counts of violation of order.

Elias Cordova, 24; 97 days in jail with credit given for 97 days served, after being found guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Benjamin T. Keifer, 44; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register at the sex/kidnap offender.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Kelsey J. Morse, also known as Kelsey Powers and Kelsey J. Phillips, 48; 25 months in a prison-based alternative program, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Anafiel B. I. Williams, 31; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Ramon P. Wise, 27; four months in jail with credit given for four months served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Destiny L. Ahenakew, 34; 200 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Clarence Edson, 48; 70 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and third-degree assault.

Adam J. Olson, 20; 22 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and criminal mischief.

Mallory J. Taylor, 37; $758 in restitution, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Clarence Edson, 49; 18 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Tony Hazel

Brandon E. McCulla, 30; 56 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Cory M. Gonzalez, 35; $1,495 in restitution, 25 months in a prison-based alternative program, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Tryveon R. Lewis, 28; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Devon M. Ditmar, 45; eight months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree assault.

Rachel L. Matoian, 33; 53 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, after being found guilty to third-degree possession of stolen property and making a false statement to a public servant.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Dominance T. Allen-Thompson, 24; five days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Thomas L. Bown, 22; 54 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Billy M. Hall, 32; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Tatiana P. Partain, 20; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

James D. Sheline, 53; 45 days in jail, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Rachel A. Smith, 38; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Billy J. Stutheit, 42; 16 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.