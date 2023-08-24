History for Chron

Six alleged minutemen were staging a predawn raid on an encampment of pacifists in Voluntown, Connecticut. State police shot six people.

State Police Commissioner Leo J. Mulcahy said officers were, “acting on information supplied by the FBI.”

The heavily armed minutemen descended on the Connecticut Committee for Non-Violent action holding inflammables.

The Voluntown pacifist farm was one of the three camps marked for destruction by the ultra-right wing, paramilitary organization. All six were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and assault with intent to murder. The camp is the headquarters for pacifist opponents to the Vietnam war.

Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered irregular and rapid heart beats at the Army’s Walter Reed Hospital. Eisenhower’s doctor said, “… had a recurrence of marker cardiac irritability.” Although Eisenhower was resting comfortably, he remained in critical condition.

The 77-year-old was fighting to overcome his seventh heart attack. The condition reports stated his condition was stable and critical with the word “encouraging” the previous day.