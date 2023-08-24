Playing their age: Senior soccer group gets its kicks in weekly for past 15 years

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

In this series, we celebrate special interest groups. Whether you get together to play tennis, board games, take long walks, eat lunch, create art, connect with your neighbors or gather with friends, nothing is too small to celebrate. Please share your story with us by emailing Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com or call Kimberly Lusk at (509) 459-5457.

Shin guards on. Socks pulled up. Cleats tightly tied. The players headed out to the field at Stevens Elementary.

Soccer season is in full swing throughout the area, but this group is a bit more seasoned than most. These players range in age from 56 to 78.

About 15 years ago, Ron Cater invited guys he used to play rec league soccer with to form a senior soccer group, and they’ve been playing weekly ever since.

“It used to be about the competition,” Cater, 78, said. “But now it’s really about the friendship and to keep moving.”

Rod Pennebaker quickly joined the group.

“I’ve loved this since I was a kid,” he said. “We’re pretty much all that’s left of the teams that made up the Inland Northwest Soccer Association that was active years ago. The Spokane Spokes were the pioneers of soccer in Spokane, and during the mid-’80s, there were two men’s divisions, two Jack and Jill divisions and a women’s division.”

He recruited Mike Pope, 76, who biked to the school to play, though the day was a scorching 100 degrees.

“I started playing soccer just out of grad school in the late ’70s,” Pope said. “I’ve never stopped.”

He agreed that the play is less competitive than in their younger years, but when asked if they keep score, he smiled.

“We don’t,” he said. “But we know – we always know.”

Bob Phelps played on a series of Jack and Jill teams in the ’80s.

“That was really competitive,” he said. “But everybody aged.”

In addition to this Wednesday group, Phelps plays on an indoor team on Fridays.

“I like the teamwork and the feeling of accomplishment,” he said.

Likewise, Masoud Abounorinejad plays with more than one group. He grew up playing soccer in Iran and still relishes the sport.

“I play Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday,” he said.

John Cuddy didn’t pick up the game until he was in his 30s.

“I started playing rec league for business contacts and I was hooked,” he said. “It took me probably 10 years to learn how to play soccer. There’s a difference between running around, kicking a ball and playing soccer.”

He too, enjoys the teamwork of the game.

“It’s fun to help the team achieve an end,” Cuddy said, grinning. “I’d say goal, but that might be misleading.”

Play may be less fierce, but it’s still athletic.

“The mind knows what to do, but the body’s a little slower,” Cater said.

The group has about a dozen regulars and welcomes new players age 55 and older.

“It’s getting tougher to find old guys,” said Cater.

They play year-round. In the summer, they meet on Wednesdays at Stevens Elementary at 5:30, and when school starts, they move indoors to the Spokane Soccer Center in Spokane Valley.

The joy of the sport keeps the members coming back for more.

“Pele called soccer the beautiful game, and he was right,” said Pennebaker. “It’s the perfect blend of individual skill and teamwork. We love it.”

If you’re interested in joining the senior soccer group email Ron Cater at rcater45@gmail.com.