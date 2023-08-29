West Bonner school district recalls two board members

The chair and vice chair of the West Bonner County school board were recalled in a special election Tuesday.

About 62.6% of the ballots voted for recalling Chair Keith Rutledge, and 66% voted to recall Vice Chair Susan Brown, according to unofficial election results reported late Tuesday by the Bonner County elections office.

The recall petition organizers alleged Rutledge and Brown failed to uphold their oaths of office to improve public schools, don’t respect their constituents or fellow board members, and have shown a lack of concern for student education. Rebuttals written by Brown and Rutledge said they want more financial accountability and are defending against liberal agendas.

Bonner County Clerk Michael Rosedale said if the recall passed for either trustee, their term would end immediately, and the remainder of the school board would appoint their replacement.

For the recalls to succeed, two thresholds had to be met: A simple majority must vote in favor of the recall, and there needs to be at least 245 votes against Rutledge and at least 177 against Brown.

Both requirements were met for both trustees. In Tuesday’s election, 762 voted to recall Rutledge and 624 voted to recall Brown.

Only voters in trustee zones 2 and 4 could vote.

Zone 2 for Brown includes about 1,480 registered voters in Oldtown, West Priest River and Blue Lake precincts. Zone 4 for Rutledge includes 1,920 voters in Laclede, Edgemere, East Priest River precincts and a small downtown portion of West Priest River.