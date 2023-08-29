Literary Calendar

Science and Nature Book Club – September’s book choice is “Under the Sea-Wind” by Rachel Carlson about birds and sea creatures. Those who have not read the book are still welcome to join. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 6-7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Northwest Passages: Craig Johnson and “The Longmire Defense” – A conversation with Craig Johnson about his new book “The Longmire Defense.” Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $7 suggested donation. (509) 227-7638.

Avoiding Mistakes as an Amateur Writer – This workshop includes writing exercises and discussion designed to rethink writing goals and recognize structures and styles that give more power to their prose. ” Thursday, 1:30-3 p.m. South Hill Library, 3324 S. Perry St. (509) 444-5385.

Evening Book Group – September’s book choice is “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell. Read and discuss this novel with fellow book lovers. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 215-2265.

Friends of the Deer Park Library Book Sale – Thousands of gently used books of all genres, something for every kind of reader, plus tables full of movies, CDs, games and puzzles. Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Deer Park Library, 208 S. Forest Ave., Deer Park. (509) 893-8300.

Memory Magic: A Creative Writing Workshop – In this workshop, local writer Jenny Davis will invite participants to respond to a series of prompts in order to generate ideas for their fiction, poetry, or creative nonfiction. Friday, 3-4:30 p.m. Central Downtown Library, 906 W. Main Ave. (509) 444-5336.

Author Event and Book Discussion – New York Times bestselling author Daniel James Brown discusses his book “Facing the Mountain” as the Idaho Humanities Distinguished Lecture speaker. Friday, 7-9 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $75. (208) 209-5031.