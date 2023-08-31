The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington
On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4:30 a.m.: Italian Grand Prix (practice) ESPN2

8 a.m.: Italian Grand Prix (practice) ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

4:10 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets AppleTV+

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Connecticut at New York ION

Football, college

4 p.m.: Central Michigan at Michigan State FS1

4:30 p.m.: Louisville at Georgia Tech ESPN

8 p.m.: Stanford at Hawaii CBS Sports

Football, high school

4 p.m.: Ferris vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field SWX

4 p.m.: Providence Day at Charlotte Catholic ESPNU

Golf, women’s

8 a.m.: European Tour: Irish Open Golf

3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Portland Classic Golf

Soccer, Premier League

Noon: West Ham at Luton Town USA

Tennis

9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

3 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: ARCA Series: Evergreen CNBC

7 a.m.: F1: Italian Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2

8 a.m.: Xfinity Series: VFW Help A Hero 200 (qualifying) USA

9:30 a.m.: Cup Series: Southern 500 (practice) USA

10:20 a.m.: Cup Series: Southern 500 (qualifying) USA

12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: VFW Help A Hero 200 USA

Baseball, MLB

4:10 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets Root

4:15 p.m.: Minnesota at Texas Fox 28

Basketball, WNBA

6 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas NBA

Football, college

9 a.m.: Virginia at Tennessee ABC

9 a.m.: Colorado at Texas Christian Fox 28

9 a.m.: Arkansas State at Oklahoma ESPN

9 a.m.: Utah State at Iowa FS1

9 a.m.: Bowling Green at Liberty CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Louisiana Tech at Southern Methodist ESPNU

Noon: Portland State at Oregon Pac-12

12:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Indiana CBS

12:30 p.m.: Boise State at Washington ABC

12:30 p.m.: Rice at Texas Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: Tennessee State at Notre Dame NBC

12:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Wisconsin FS1

12:30 p.m.: Massachusetts at Auburn ESPN

12:30 p.m.: South Florida at Western Kentucky CBS Sports

1 p.m.: California at North Texas ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Nevada at Southern California Pac-12

4 p.m.: New Mexico at Texas A&M ESPN

4 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado State CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Texas San Antonio at Houston FS1

4:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Penn State NBC

4:30 p.m.: North Carolina at South Carolina ABC

4:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Wyoming CBS

5 p.m.: South Alabama at Tulane ESPNU

7 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Arizona Pac-12

7:15 p.m.: Sam Houston at Brigham Young FS1

7:30 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at UCLA ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Idaho State at San Diego State CBS Sports

Golf, women’s

7 a.m.: European Tour: Irish Open Golf

3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Portland Classic Golf

Soccer, men’s club

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton at Sheffield USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham at Chelsea USA

9:30 a.m.: Newcastle at Brighton NBC

7:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Seattle AppleTV+

Tennis

8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Seattle at N.Y. Mets 92.5-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 1510-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, college

11:30 a.m.: Eastern Washington vs. North Dakota State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

2 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: F1: Italian Grand Prix ESPN

10 a.m.: IMSA Challenge: Virginia International Raceway CNBC

Noon: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Portland NBC

1 p.m.: NHRA: Funny Car All-Star Callout Fox 28

3 p.m.: Cup Series: Southern 500 USA

Baseball, MLB

10:40 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets Root

4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Houston ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: New York at Chicago ESPN2

4 p.m.: Phoenix at Minnesota NBA

Football, college

9 a.m.: Northwestern at Rutgers CBS

Noon: Jackson State at Florida A&M ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Oregon State at San Jose State CBS

4:30 p.m.: Louisiana State at Florida State ABC

Golf, women’s

6:30 a.m.: European Tour: Irish Open Golf

3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Portland Classic Golf

Soccer, men’s club

4 a.m.: SPLF: Celtic at Rangers CBS Sports

6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Liverpool USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Arsenal NBC

9:30 a.m.: Fiorentina at Inter CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at Philadelphia FS1

Tennis

8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

8:30 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Cincinnati 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 1510-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change