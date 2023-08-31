On the air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4:30 a.m.: Italian Grand Prix (practice) ESPN2
8 a.m.: Italian Grand Prix (practice) ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
4:10 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets AppleTV+
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Connecticut at New York ION
Football, college
4 p.m.: Central Michigan at Michigan State FS1
4:30 p.m.: Louisville at Georgia Tech ESPN
8 p.m.: Stanford at Hawaii CBS Sports
Football, high school
4 p.m.: Ferris vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field SWX
4 p.m.: Providence Day at Charlotte Catholic ESPNU
Golf, women’s
8 a.m.: European Tour: Irish Open Golf
3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Portland Classic Golf
Soccer, Premier League
Noon: West Ham at Luton Town USA
Tennis
9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
3 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: ARCA Series: Evergreen CNBC
7 a.m.: F1: Italian Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2
8 a.m.: Xfinity Series: VFW Help A Hero 200 (qualifying) USA
9:30 a.m.: Cup Series: Southern 500 (practice) USA
10:20 a.m.: Cup Series: Southern 500 (qualifying) USA
12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: VFW Help A Hero 200 USA
Baseball, MLB
4:10 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets Root
4:15 p.m.: Minnesota at Texas Fox 28
Basketball, WNBA
6 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas NBA
Football, college
9 a.m.: Virginia at Tennessee ABC
9 a.m.: Colorado at Texas Christian Fox 28
9 a.m.: Arkansas State at Oklahoma ESPN
9 a.m.: Utah State at Iowa FS1
9 a.m.: Bowling Green at Liberty CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Louisiana Tech at Southern Methodist ESPNU
Noon: Portland State at Oregon Pac-12
12:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Indiana CBS
12:30 p.m.: Boise State at Washington ABC
12:30 p.m.: Rice at Texas Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: Tennessee State at Notre Dame NBC
12:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Wisconsin FS1
12:30 p.m.: Massachusetts at Auburn ESPN
12:30 p.m.: South Florida at Western Kentucky CBS Sports
1 p.m.: California at North Texas ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Nevada at Southern California Pac-12
4 p.m.: New Mexico at Texas A&M ESPN
4 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado State CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Texas San Antonio at Houston FS1
4:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Penn State NBC
4:30 p.m.: North Carolina at South Carolina ABC
4:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Wyoming CBS
5 p.m.: South Alabama at Tulane ESPNU
7 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Arizona Pac-12
7:15 p.m.: Sam Houston at Brigham Young FS1
7:30 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at UCLA ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Idaho State at San Diego State CBS Sports
Golf, women’s
7 a.m.: European Tour: Irish Open Golf
3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Portland Classic Golf
Soccer, men’s club
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton at Sheffield USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham at Chelsea USA
9:30 a.m.: Newcastle at Brighton NBC
7:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Seattle AppleTV+
Tennis
8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Seattle at N.Y. Mets 92.5-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 1510-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, college
11:30 a.m.: Eastern Washington vs. North Dakota State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
2 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: F1: Italian Grand Prix ESPN
10 a.m.: IMSA Challenge: Virginia International Raceway CNBC
Noon: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Portland NBC
1 p.m.: NHRA: Funny Car All-Star Callout Fox 28
3 p.m.: Cup Series: Southern 500 USA
Baseball, MLB
10:40 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets Root
4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Houston ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: New York at Chicago ESPN2
4 p.m.: Phoenix at Minnesota NBA
Football, college
9 a.m.: Northwestern at Rutgers CBS
Noon: Jackson State at Florida A&M ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Oregon State at San Jose State CBS
4:30 p.m.: Louisiana State at Florida State ABC
Golf, women’s
6:30 a.m.: European Tour: Irish Open Golf
3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Portland Classic Golf
Soccer, men’s club
4 a.m.: SPLF: Celtic at Rangers CBS Sports
6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Liverpool USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Arsenal NBC
9:30 a.m.: Fiorentina at Inter CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at Philadelphia FS1
Tennis
8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
8:30 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Cincinnati 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 1510-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change