Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Maxwell H. Kelly and Margaret C. Miller, both of Spokane.

Christipher D. Floyd, of Springdale, Wash., and Brooke L. White, of Spokane Valley.

Andrey A. Velikanov and Mariia Glubochenko, both of Spokane.

Adam M. Anderson and Miranda W. Oliver, both of Spokane.

Chase A. Nearing and Cody E. Mannick, both of Spokane.

Dakota J. Steiger, of Valleyford, and Leah C. Bertrand, of Spokane Valley.

Elliott B. Vanslyke and Madison A. Chandler, both of Spokane.

Andrew W. Johnson and Alexis E. Lenz, both of Spokane Valley.

Brian W. West, of Raymondville, Texas, and Hailey M. U. Young, of Lewisville, Texas.

Brett R. Ferguson and Nancy A. Whittier, both of Spokane.

Adran L. Francis and Danielle R. Fletcher, both of Spokane Valley.

Aaron M. Poston and Bethany R. Mason, both of Spokane.

Michael D. Jansen and Angela M. Dubay, both of Spokane.

Adam L. Gates and Lucia B. Conaway, both of Spokane Valley.

Raynathan J. Johnson and Brittany R. Schimmels, both of Spokane Valley.

Dillon T. Carsonbrunetti and Genevieve M. Alexander, both of Spokane.

Kale G. Melton and Ellia J. Goforth, both of Burlington, Wash.

Brandon J. Mattila, of Cokato, Minn., and Savannah R. Niskanen, of Deer Park.

Damion A. Reed and Savannah R. Murrieta, both of Cheney.

Mason W. Smith and Ashley M. Dunnell, both of Spokane.

Frederick G. Johnson, of Spokane Valley, and Robin L. Emmett, of Pinehurst, Idaho.

Eric R. Scheer and Susan M. Ayala, both of Spokane.

Hector M. C. Ibarra and Blanca E. Rodriguez Perez, both of Valleyford.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

TG Properties LLC v. Alexis Richardson, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Shem Jekkin, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Troy Baldwin, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Kaltum Mohammed, restitution of premises.

Janet Dressel v. Ashlee Martinez, restitution of premises.

Oregon Community Credit Union v. Heidi Keplinger, money claimed owed.

Nukey Realty and Property Management LLC v. John Brown, restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty and Property Management LLC v. Brett Watkins, restitution of premises.

James P. Spurgetis v. 3815 E. Wellesley Ave., seeking quiet title.

Jacks Villas LLC v. Enid Daugherty, restitution of premises.

Tormino Sash and Glass Inc. v. Paine Hamblen LLP, et al., complaint for legal malpractice and breach of fiduciary duty.

John Doe v. Inland Northwest Council Boy Scouts of America, Spokane County and Medical Lake Fire Department, complaint for damages.

Ziegler Lumber Company v. Matthew and Rosetta Lambert, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Zhou, Michael and Kristen L.

Ogden, Karen I. and Roger L.

Calderin, Reinaldo E. and Montes, Daniza S.

Harris, Tamara L. and Eric T.

Brewington, James L. and Ashlee M.

McDaniel, Lawrence and Lacy

Windhorst, Lisa J. T. and Trevor R.

McCoy, Douglas R. and Amy L.

Cheney, Kaitlyn A. and Ryan W.

Bordak, Fatima F. and Timofey A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Dupree L. Meadows, 55; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and attempted residential burglary.

Travis J. Patten, 35; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief and violation of order.

Matthew Gelvick, 28; 23 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Laura A. Turner, also known as Laura A. Gilman, 61 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Gavin B. Barrett, 21; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and carrying a weapon without a license.

Jeremy M. Lawrence, 24; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Trenton L. Heller, 44; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Jessica M. Pluid, also known as Jessica M. Blanton, 37; 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Myah E. Jackson, 24; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Serenity M. Dalziel, 20; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to reckless vehicular assault.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Garet A. Scott, 24; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of attempted third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Trevor L. Doering, 30; two days in jail, reckless driving.

Johnathan P. Gambel, 25; seven days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Clifford A. Grout, 34; $990 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Joel V. Logan, 41; 40 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Robert D. McCrow, 39; 15 days in jail, false statement to a public servant.

Dekevias R. Mewborn, 30; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Christopher W. O’Neal, 46; 12 days in jail, protection order violation.

Daisharae E. Ortiz, 19; five days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Gregory M. Samis, 63; 28 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.