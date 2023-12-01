Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Artem G. Kuznetsov and Mariia A. Makarenko, both of Newport.

John R. Nilson and Lizabeth D. Collins, both of Spokane.

Barry B. Baker and Kayla A. M. Golden, both of Cheney.

Steven V. Charvat and Jeffrey Blaustone, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody Jones Singer and Chanoknart Luengluecha, both of Spokane Valley.

Steven G. Richmond and Anastatia J. I. McCauley, both of Spokane Valley.

Derek B. Kirby and Jessica A. Borda, both of Airway Heights.

William J. Butkus, of Nine Mile Falls; and Anya M. Weller, of Usk.

Kallon V. Quimby and Jayda S. Powell, both of Liberty Lake.

Yusong Liu and Yuling Qin, both of Spokane Valley.

Steven C. Fernandez and Madison A. Broers, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Northwood Ridge Apartments LLC v. Ryan Hurley, restitution of premises.

Mirabolante Apartments LCL v. Samantha Bonilla, restitution of premises.

Sonal LLC v. Chelsey Sims, restitution of premises.

ES and R Nelson Investments LLC v. Justin Washington, restitution of premises.

Jerry McNairy v. Steffany A. Heilbrun, restitution of premises.

Meeds Inc. v. Joseph Woloszynski, restitution of premises.

HD Douglass v. Alisha Driggs, restitution of premises.

Tracy Barton v. Christina A. Germany, restitution of premises.

Indiana Apartments LLC v. Benites Micky, restitution of premises.

Aloha Pines LLC v. Jason Hibbs, restitution of premises.

McDonald MHP LLC v. Jeffrey Carey, restitution of premises.

West and Company Realty LLC v. Elianna J. Williams, restitution of premises.

Saint Georges School v. Stacey Hotter-Knight, money claimed owed.

Leanne Lower v. Stephen R. Karr, restitution of premises.

Christine Overfield v. Gertrude Wood, seeking quiet title.

Nicole Chaux v. Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Conn, Paula and Marvin R.

Shipley, Janene J. and Jason S.

Straube, Kristina and Clayton J.

Van Troba, Joseph and Diana

Conway, Janet H. and Kevin M.

Legal separations granted

Ramsey, Jennifer L. and Preston K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Katie A. Buzzell, 28; $566.86 in restitution, 22 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Brandon M. Chance, 37; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and third-degree malicious mischief.

Gabriel B. Mewa, 19; 24 months in a prison-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree robbery.