The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
37°F
Current Conditions
Mist
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

7 p.m.: Cal Poly at Oregon State Pac-12

Basketball, NBA In-Season Tournament

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Indiana TNT

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Sacramento TNT

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Cincinnati at Jacksonville ABC / ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Seattle at Montreal Root

Soccer, women’s NCAA championship

3 p.m.: Stanford vs. Florida State ESPNU

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Jacksonville 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change