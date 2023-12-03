On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
7 p.m.: Cal Poly at Oregon State Pac-12
Basketball, NBA In-Season Tournament
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Indiana TNT
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Sacramento TNT
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Cincinnati at Jacksonville ABC / ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Seattle at Montreal Root
Soccer, women’s NCAA championship
3 p.m.: Stanford vs. Florida State ESPNU
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Jacksonville 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change