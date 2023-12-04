Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Thomas P. B. Kendrick and Laura K. Bellagio, both of Spokane.

Robert A. Apodaca and Angelica R. Gonzales, both of Spokane Valley.

William A. Carson and Rebecca Y. Laibich, both of Spokane.

Caleb A. Knopp, of Spokane Valley, and Lauren M. Long, of Spokane.

Edwin I. Nyaga and Anastacia W. Mubari, both of Spokane Valley.

David A. Hauschild, of Spokane Valley, and Christina L. Houk, of Mead.

Martin Janout and Zuzana Zoubkova, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Danuse Kween, restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake 297 DE LLC v. Kimberly Waggoner, restitution of premises.

Discover Bank v. Megan McKnelly, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Ron Davidson, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Talmen Teel, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Yuliya Stepanov, money claimed owed.

Kyle Bartlett v. Tampien Enterprises LLC, money claimed owed.

Matthew J. Maynard v. Tampien Enterprises LLC, money claimed owed.

Estiven Gonzalez v. Tampien Enterprises LLC, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Tucker, Trisha M. and Aaron J.

Garza, Kailey N. and Cody D.

McLean, Taelor R. and Mathew E.

McClung, Daniel and Dena

Abrahamson, Alison and Justin

Wyatt, Kayla A. and Yoakum, Austin M.

Daley, Lisa S. and Steven L.

Van Cleave, Lindsey J. and Kelly L.

Miller, Demi M. and Christopher J.

Legal separations granted

Parker, Lynisa A. and Andrew M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Lonnie D. Lacy, 43; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Landen J. Galbreath, 19; $6,620 in restitution, 114 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault.

Jay M. Hill, 29; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Matthew M. Jones, 32; 15.75 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted first-degree arson.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Beau D. Younker, 42; eight months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Kenneth C. Smith, 40; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree promoting prostitution.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Nicollette N. Pierce, Moses Lake; debts of $305,051.

Jacob R. and April R. Espinoza, Spokane; debts of $85,595.

Dennis J. Haider, Spokane; debts of $61,020.

Ruvim N. Teslyuk, Soap Lake; debts of $50,908.

Lisa J. Hamburg, Spokane; debts of $18,867.

Darlene King, Ephrata; debts of $20,051.

Noelle C. L. Sollman, Ephrata; debts of $96,132.

Ronald G. and Jacquelyn N. Jacoby, Quincy., Wash.; debts of $393,027.

Angela M. Spike, Moses Lake; debts of $739,888.

Wage-earner petitions

Charles A. and Edith M. Martinez, Spokane; debts of $78,024.

Andrew G. and Elizabeth Ellwein, Spokane Valley, debts not listed.

Korie A. Dixson, Spokane Valley; debts of $282,197.

Steffan J. A. Dela Cruz, Moses Lake; debts not listed.