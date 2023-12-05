Updated Wed., Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:28 a.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joshua L. Seaton and Ashley A. Allison, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael D. Knerr and Sarah R. Wells, both of Spokane.

Ike Duru and Adele Wilkinson, both of Liberty Lake.

Juan M. Ramirez and Katelyn M. Ramirez, both of Mead.

Richard L. Olson, of Spokane Valley, and Joseph E. Wise, of New Cumberland, Penn.

Dallas C.E. Miethe and Samantha J.L. Gutierrez, both of Spokane.

Bryson J. Kilmer, of Greenacres; and Shelby L. Roberts, of Deer Park.

Andrew T. Strayer and Rachel M. Rickards, both of Vandenberg SFB, Calif.

Donald J. Pierce and Janene J. Shipley, both of Spokane.

Ryan J. McKenney and Melissa J. Wilson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

Criminal sentencings

Judge Richard M. Leland

Cody A. Woodward, 32; one day in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Christopher L. Skwanqhqn-Matt, 20; three days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to reckless driving.

Aaron R. Pepperworth, 47; one day in jail and credit for 15 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Paul J. Wilson, 48; one day in jail, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Amy M. Benson, 48; two days in jail and credit for 16 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Johnathan M. Greever, 22; four days in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Isaac R. Martinez, 23; 30 months in prison-based alternative, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to one count of violation of order.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Daniel C. Mitchell Jr., 51; 29 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Glen D. Burkey, 24; $328 in restitution, six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to one count criminal mischief.

Ashleigh N. Johnson, 29; $145 in restitution, 150 days in jail, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree burglary.

Bryson M. Stoddard, 20; $200 in restitution, 30 days in jail with three days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

William B. Hart, 27; 72 days in jail with 72 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Thomas B. Torngren, 46; 53 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Deng A. Adiang, 31; four months in jail with 37 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Darren E. Ellis, 30; five months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Damon R. Whaley, 29; $460 in restitution, 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with extenuating circumstances.

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.