Despite ongoing issues with inflation and gas prices, economists are expecting consumers to set new spending records this holiday shopping season. Retailers seem to agree, hiring 15% more seasonal employees than in 2022.

The National Retail Federation expects holiday sales this year to increase between 3% and 4% over last year. The NRF defines holiday spending as spending in November and December, with the exception of auto dealers, gas stations and restaurants.

Holiday Spending Plans

Consumers expect to spend a bit more this holiday season, but still not as much as in peak years between 2019 and 2021.

What They Plan To Buy This Year:

Getting An Early Start. Percentage of consumers who say they began browsing or buying for the holidays before November: Shopping Priorities For 2023 According to retailmenot.com, shoppers plan to buy gifts in this order of priority: Some Are Buying Locally What customer service offerings motivate customers to buy from small businesses with physical stores: