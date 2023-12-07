Subscribe now
A festive version of the Further Review header, with Christmas leaves.

Christmas tree decorations set up, and photographed by Jesse Tinsley.

Photograph by Jesse Tinsley, The Spokesman-Review.

By Charles Apple

Despite ongoing issues with inflation and gas prices, economists are expecting consumers to set new spending records this holiday shopping season. Retailers seem to agree, hiring 15% more seasonal employees than in 2022.

Holiday Retail Sales

The National Retail Federation expects holiday sales this year to increase between 3% and 4% over last year. The NRF defines holiday spending as spending in November and December, with the exception of auto dealers, gas stations and restaurants.

Holiday Spending Plans

Consumers expect to spend a bit more this holiday season, but still not as much as in peak years between 2019 and 2021.

What They Plan To Buy This Year:

Getting An Early Start.

Percentage of consumers who say they began browsing or buying for the holidays before November:

Shopping Priorities For 2023

According to retailmenot.com, shoppers plan to buy gifts in this order of priority:

Some Are Buying Locally

What customer service offerings motivate customers to buy from small businesses with physical stores:

What Kids Are Wishing For This Year

Boys

Girls

Legos

1

Barbie

Hot Wheels

2

Doll

Cars

3

Legos

Playstation

4

Makeup

Video Games

5

Clothes

Trucks

6

L.O.L. Dolls

Nerf

7

Baby Doll

Spider-Man/R.C. Car

8

Squish-mallows

Pokemon

9

Arts And Crafts/Barbie Dream House

Nintendo Console/Switch

10

Electronics

..And Gift Cards

$29.3B
3.4
$49.43

Total expected spending on gift cards this holiday season.

Average numbers of gift cards consumers say they'll purchase.

Average value consumers will put on each gift card.

Sources: National Retail Federation, Quickbooks.Intuit.com, FinancesOnline.com, RetailMeNot.com, Accenture, the Washington Post, U.S. Census Bureau

This edition of Further Review was adapted for the web by Zak Curley.