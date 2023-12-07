Letters for Dec. 7, 2023

Stepwell deserves better

I finally got a chance recently to check out the new public art in Riverfront Park, Stepwell, designed by J. Meejin Yoon, internationally known architect and designer, and dean of the Cornell University College of Architecture, Art, and Planning. The artwork (which was unveiled during the spring of this year) was difficult to find, unlike our new public art addition, Seeking Place, which has a prominent spot on a rise near the Pavilion. Stepwell is not near a major path or walkway and is at a level lower than eye level. When I first saw it, I assumed what I was seeing was a utilitarian structure for the park, as all I could see was an uninviting concrete wall (the entryway to the artwork faces the river rather than toward any path). Upon closer inspection, I found that this was indeed the new artwork, but it was covered with graffiti and totally fenced off to the public … even though it was meant to be interactive and a place to climb and sit on.

Polly Kaczmarek

Spokane

Don’t forget Meidl’s salute

The Nov. 16 article of Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl’s upcoming resignation requires a response. In 2006, he was a senior patrol officer, when Karl Thompson, another senior patrol officer, was tried and convicted of civil rights violations in the death of Otto Zehm. As a former deputy prosecutor in Kootenai County, I had known Otto Zehm since I served as an Air Force Reserve attorney at Fairchild Air Force Base. Zehm was a janitor at the old HQ Building and was well-liked by everyone who knew him. He was a polite and friendly man, despite his mental and speech issues.

The 2006 incident at a local convenience market that resulted in Otto’s death was a travesty. Spokane Police had received a report of a man who had gone into the station after a report of possible ATM burglary. Karl Thompson, a senior patrol officer, confronted Otto, who was holding a plastic cold drink, and beat Otto repeatedly with his wood baton. He and other arriving officers pinned Otto down on the floor, hog-tied him and placed him on his stomach. Eventually, a mask was put on his face, and he died two days later.

When Thompson was criminally charged and went to trial in federal court, Meidl stood up at the sentencing, along with all the other officers, and saluted Thompson. Meidl and the other officers should have been disciplined. The fact Mayor David Condon named him police chief in 2016 was a disgrace.

James Reierson

Spokane

Congress needs to act on principles

When considering the expulsion of Congressman George Santos and comments reported in The Spokesman-Review (“House Speaker Johnson expresses ‘real reservations’ about motion to expel embattled Rep. Santos, Nov. 30) by House Speaker Mike Johnson, I have just one word regarding their defense: bunk!

Expulsion in this case is not and should not rise to criminal culpability.

Rather, it should be based on the ethical standards Congress has set for its collective behavior. From its cleverly disguised moral foundation, Congress is purported to be a body of righteous principles – act on them.

Howard W. Braham

Spokane Valley

Ethics, integrity should rule

Well, there you go. The representatives made their decision about Santos “… thoughtfully and in good faith,” despite the “reservations” from Speaker Johnson, “… about a precedent that may be set for that,” (quotes are his words).

I would like to ask a question: What “precedent” is that, exactly, sir? Do you mean the one about ethics and integrity and honesty that we hope all congressmen have at their core?

Oh wait, what was I thinking? We also have senators who believe it’s just fine to stuff money and gold bars in mattresses (Robert Menendez). Not to mention justices who happily (and secretly) take free luxury yacht trips.

And it seems that every one of them believes that the First Amendment means they are free to lie without consequences.

Sadly, I’m reminded of the movie “Shooter” and Sen. Meacham … “The truth is what I say it is.” Wow. We live in interesting times, don’t we?

Doug Kaer

Spokane

More balance, please

Could last Sunday’s opinions and letters be any more left-leaning?

Am I mistaken or has The Spokesman-Review become more biased since I moved here seven years ago?

Of course, I only get the paper two days per week, so am I missing the days when we have balanced points of view?

Patricia Newcombe

Spokane