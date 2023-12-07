Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kevin A. Vasquez and Rebecca M.R. Pimentel, both of Spokane Valley.

Sean K. Castillo and Teriann N. Trowbridge, both of Spokane.

Colin M. McMahon and Madeline K. Talarico, both of Spokane.

Audi D. Seeling and Brandy S. Burkowski, both of Spokane.

Lamarcus D. Williams and Anessa M. Boyer, both of Spokane.

David L. Chambless and Ashley L. Socci, both of Spokane.

Travis G. Bixler and Rashae N. Williams, both of Spokane.

Noel T. Taylor and Maria E. Johnson, both of Spokane Valley.

Zachery T. Nosworthy and Erin R. Hojian(cq), both of Cheney.

Austin B. Steele and Anthony L. Stewart, both of Spokane.

Braeden B. Dyson and Lisa K. Laney, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jeanne M. Gellner v. Amanda Skovran, John D. Skovran, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

City of Spokane v. Kyle Patterson, complaint for drug and chronic nuisance.

Meeds Inc. v. John Lizee, restitution of premises.

Mengstab M. Abera, et al. v. Chloe K. Baby, restitution of premises.

Indiana Apartments LLC v. Arron Reyes, et al., restitution of premises.

Bunting Management Group Inc. v. David Lakey, restitution of premises.

Urban Settlements LLC v. Tompall Yearout, et al., restitution of premises.

AG Property Management LLC v. Rikki Keeling, restitution of premises.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Valerie Richey, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Freeman, Deborah R. and Nick Jr.

Canton, Sheena R. and Jovan A.

Holland, Raschelle R. and Jeffrey W.

Perry, Stephanie and Wendy

Marquez, Roni A. and Thaw, Hsar H.

Kole, Krysten R. and Vermeal, Christopher A.

Urich, Cody and Stone, Rebecca

Gaulden, Sunny M. and Eric M.

Lantz, David J. and Alexandra

Pereyra, Mayra and Delgado Diaz, Miguel

Rodgers, John E. and Ashleigh M.

Pauley, Joseph L. and Margaret A.

Belnap, Chase L. and Kira S.

Confer, Laura and Robert

Childers, Jared and Trpkoska, Emilija

Morrison, James and Dawn

Stack, Kirstin K. and John R.

Viola, Anna R. and Michael R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Sean L. Copeland, 31; 41 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to domestic violence of an intimate partner.

Daniel L. Serrano, 30; $73.08 restitution, 29 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Teresa M. Pillivant, 38; Nine days in jail with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with extenuating circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Judge Mary C. Logan

Nicholas E. Barnes, 26; one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Michael L. Bridges, 38; 56 days in jail, three counts of resisting arrest.

Jody D. Cochran, 38; 18 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Tanisha R. Dilday, 29; 180 days in jail, no-contact order violation and making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Shane B. Herbst, 41; 25 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Anastacia M. Rix, 31; $1,000 restitution, first-degree negligent driving.

Sabrina A. Soapes, 33; 15 days in jail, willful possession of controlled substance.

Adam J. Stauffer, 26; 18 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jayme L. Higel, 42; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Riley E. Krahn, 24; $150 restitution and two days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Benjamin G. Lassey, 33; 160 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Chloe M. Melton, 21; $1,009 restitution and two days in jail, driving while intoxicated and obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Jeffrey A. Oberg, 65; 26 days in jail, lewdness, first-degree trespassing and malicious mischief.

Micah L. Zephaniah, 22; 29 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.