Prep roundup: Ryan Lafferty leads Mt. Spokane boys over Camas; Eden Sander paces Central Valley girls past Lewis and Clark

Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane 83, Camas 62: Ryan Lafferty scored 22 points, Bode Gardner added 15 and the visiting Wildcats (3-0) beat the Papermakers (2-2). Ethan Harris scored 19 points to lead Camas.

North Central 64, Ferris 54: Eli Williams scored 15 points, Jacori Ervin added 12 and the Wolfpack (3-0) beat the visiting Saxons (1-3). Dylan Skaife led Ferris with 31 points.

University 62, Cheney 53: AJ Wolfe scored 15 points, Shane Skidmore had 11 and the Titans (1-2) topped the visiting Blackhawks (0-3). Evan Stinson paced Cheney with 27 points.

Lewis and Clark 55, Central Valley 33: The Tigers (2-1) tamed the visiting Bears (1-3). Details were unavailable.

West Valley 55, Riverside 38: Ben Fried scored 19 points and the visiting Eagles (4-0) topped the Rams (1-2). Jacob Graham led Riverside with 17 points.

Shadle Park 81, Colville 47: Enoch Gathecha scored 21 points, Jacob Boston added 19 and the visiting Highlanders (3-1) topped the Crimson Hawks (0-2). McKavry Maddox led Colville with 16 points.

Girls basketball

Central Valley 43, Lewis and Clark 33: Eden Sander scored 14 points, Drae Domebo had 10 and the visiting Bears (3-2) beat the Tigers (3-2). Olivia Baird scored 13 points for Lewis and Clark.

Ferris 43, North Central 28: Kayla Jones scored 10 points, Sadie Sohns added eight and the visiting Saxons (2-1) beat the Wolfpack (0-3). Feather Auld led North Central with eight points.

University 64, Cheney 36: Sophie Carbajal scored 17 points and the Titans (3-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (1-2). Natalie Richards and Sarah Hanson scored six points apiece for Cheney.

Wallace 62, Rogers 32: Brittany Phillip scored 29 points, Khepri Wood added 14 and the Miners (5-1) beat the visiting Pirates (0-2). Emily Peabody led Rogers with 15 points.

Colville 58, Shadle Park 47: Navae Kinney scored 18 points and the Crimson Hawks (2-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (0-3). Mackenzie Fager led Shadle Park with 24 points.

West Valley 62, Riverside 23: The visiting Eagles (1-4) topped the Rams (0-3). Details were unavailable.