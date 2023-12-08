Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Robert C. Nelson and Elisa T. Stein, both of Spokane.

Kenson Kasian and Maria T. Bisak, both of Spokane Valley.

Timothy V. Shiva and Anna S. Kolomiyets(cq), both of Airway Heights.

Gaige L.R. Felix and Emily A. Drake, both of Spokane.

John F. D’Anna and Martha E. Holmberg, both of Spokane.

Nicholas A. Caldera and Parleen Kaur, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Robert H. Lowe, et al., v. Tyler S. Provance, DBA River City Home Improvements LLC, complaint for damages.

Dung X. Ngo, et al., v. Restina Zaion, et al., restitution of premises.

Secured Investment High Yield Fund II LLC v. Thomas J. Cooper, restitution of premises.

GS Mortgage Backed Securities Trust 2022 PJ1 v. Phillip Hocking, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lopez, Jefferey J. and Sheri L.

Rice, Joanna M. and Alexander N.

Butcher, Renee E. and James P.

Eveland, Kirk J.R. and Anne C.

Adamson, Sandra J. and Darin L.

Patterson, Scott D. and Jessica E.

Jaremko, Paul D. and Barbara J.

Deschenes, Ronald C. and Hoffmann, Amberlynn L.

Furrie, Aimee and Grice, John

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Adam J. Glover, 39; 43 months in prison, six months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Korey M. Scott, 29; $9,194.63 restitution, 44.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 44.75 months probation, after pleading guilty for theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, attempting to elude a police vehicle, driving while intoxicated, residential burglary and theft of a firearm.

Brandy Roller, 34; 90 days in jail with credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

William P. Haynes, 56; 180 days in jail with 62 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Larry D. Tuckey, 48; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, domestic violence on an intimate partner.

Chenoa Fairbanks, 18; 53 days in jail with 53 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance, first-degree reckless burning and first-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Travis L. Doyle, 50; $300 restitution, 31 days in jail credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Colleen J. Johnson, 63; one day in jail credit for time served, after being found guilty for third-degree theft.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Sean L. Copeland, 31; 41 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to domestic violence of an intimate partner.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Michael R. Perry, 49; 421 months in prison, 36 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree murder.

Municipal and District courts

Judge Mary C. Logan

Nathaniel K. Bartch, 43; 20 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Jordan T. Busby, 20; three days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling, making/having burglary tools, obstructing a police officer and third-degree malicious mischief.

Shawn R. Denman, 41; $989 restitution, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Thomas J. Garza, 52; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kristen M. Peterson, 21; 18 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Nicole R. Pollard, 34; four days in jail, third-degree driving with suspended license.

Donald L. Spotted Elk, 51; 60 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Ryan C. Studebaker, 40; 27 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

