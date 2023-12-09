Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ronland F. Plummer and Rungnapa Dawald, both of Spokane.

Jake A. Espeland and Kacie L. Robbins, both of Spokane.

Tommy L. Irving and Kelsey I. Long, both of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Eagles for Fair Treatment, Inc. v. Grand Aerie of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Mike D. Simonds, complaint.

Patricia and Jeffery Storch v. Competition Specialties, Inc., Timothy Claar, Gateway Distribution LLC and Curtis Taylor, complaint for damages from personal injuries.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Jacqueline Sanger, restitution of premises.

Diamond Parking Inc., v. Jamie Baumgart, restitution of premises.

Robert Roberts v. Michel Johnson, et al., restitution of premises.

Whitworth 30 LLC v. Dustin Dunn, restitution of premises.

Greg Hargreaves v. Joseph Hermes, restitution of premises.

Ire LLC v. Nicolas Castro, restitution of premises.

Campus Crest at Cheney LLC v. Eugene Muzinga, et al., restitution of premises.

AJC Management LLC v. Donald Pederson, et al., restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company v. Carlin Rickard, restitution of premises.

American Metal Forming LLC v. MLM Roofing LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Christopher L. Kavaklian, et al., restitution of premises.

Cooper George LLC v. Travis Mack, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Heidi Leavitt, restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Wallace Lanwi, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Fredrick Langinbelik, et al., restitution of premises.

CSC Pine View Realty LLC v. Amy Billieu, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Guy Lagunas, et al., restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc v. Hana McDowell, restitution of premises.

Ground Dog Heaven LLC v. Heather Nelsen, restitution of premises.

Nelson Kuder Living Trust v. Elizabeth R. Simonson, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Eric Burton, restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Brandon Ridenhour, et al., restitution of premises.

Arlin Jordin v. Lisa Brayman, restitution of premises.

Atlantic Aspens LLC v. Win Than, restitution of premises.

Terianne Brubaker, et al. v. Chad Lemley, et al., seeking quiet title.

Daniel A. Garabedian v. Amanda Baporis, et al., seeking quiet title.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sohn, Carl L. and Nicole

Pearson, Jennifer K. and Capaul, Thomas B.

Brown, Meghan E. and Jonathan I.

Roberts, Krysta and Niklas

Cabrera, Allyssa D. and Cabrera Elias, Jose M.

Abdullah, Diana A. and Omar M.A.A.

Hernandez, Dyanna R. and Culton, Alan H.

Shoen, Caleb and Child, Tailor

Bell, Francine R. and Robert J.

Gallup, Linda and Keith

Sanchez, Mercy and Sanchez Aguirre, Juan C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Gabriel G. Vasquez, 30; 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 12.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and three counts of second-degree malicious mischief.

Robert W. Webb, Jr., 56; 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault domestic violence on a family or household member.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Savanah Danica, 19; one day in jail with credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Matthew D. Jones, 42; six months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Todd C. Benfell, 54; 57 days in jail with 57 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Brandon Haueter, 48; $8,300 restitution, one day in jail with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Patrick J. Cathey, 55; one day in jail with credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Casey Bethel, 39; three days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault domestic violence against an intimate partner.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Bethany S. Taylor, 42; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.