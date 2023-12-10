Mark Wakai: The Affordable Connectivity Program enhances health care equity

By Mark Wakai

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, access to economic opportunities and the global marketplace is becoming increasingly dependent upon a high-speed internet connection.

The federally funded Affordable Connectivity Program has proven invaluable in enabling low-income Americans to gain access to this critical resource, connecting more than 21 million American households to date, including more than 300,000 here in Washington. Yet, because of its success less than two years after its launch, the ACP could run out of funds. That means if Congress does not act to extend the program, millions of families could be disconnected and all of the progress we’ve made could be lost.

At its core, the Affordable Connectivity Program recognizes the digital divide is not just about the availability of technology; it’s about equal access to opportunities that technology can unlock. Whether it’s a small business in a rural town, a student in an underserved community, or patients at Providence Health System who have been particularly reliant on telehealth services since the onset of the pandemic, the program’s commitment to affordable connectivity empowers people to digital resources on an equal footing. In doing so, it fosters innovation, education and superior health care services for those gaining a connection.

The ACP has shown a proven ability to connect millions of rural Americans with the high speed internet that they need to access vital health, education and professional resources. It expands rural communities’ ability to reach specialty care providers and receive the treatment and care to which they otherwise would not have access. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we relied heavily on telehealth to provide affordable, high-quality health care to our patients – however, even though the pandemic is no longer at its peak, patients still face barriers that prevent them from traveling to receive care as a result of weather, physical inability to travel or financial hardship. As such, we must continue to ensure that all patients can benefit from these accessible virtual health care services through widespread, high-speed internet.

We have continuously worked with organizations and groups to spread information and resources about the ACP. Our partnership with WSU Stevens County Extension has allowed us to spread awareness for the ACP, connecting more people, including aging individuals, those on Medicaid and unhoused people with the program and increasing the number of sign-ups. Our work with children and their families has similarly helped increase the ACP’s reach in our communities and connect more and more people with its benefits.

The ACP is especially beneficial for rural areas like those found across the Greater Spokane area and Eastern Washington – some 36% of rural households have annual incomes at or below 200% of the Federal poverty level (an eligibility criteria for the ACP) in contrast to the 28% figure for households in non-rural areas. In addition to that, its existence will play a critical role in assisting rural broadband expansion by lowering the subsidy needed to incentivize internet providers to build infrastructure in unserved, rural areas.

At Providence, we learned how to best utilize services like telehealth through the pandemic and are now continuing to see many patients virtually for less serious health concerns. This saves the patient time and money, and it limits their risk of exposure to germs and falls. Services such as telepsych and telestroke can save lives. Those in a mental health crisis are able to see providers quickly through telehealth appointments.

Patients at a rural hospital can be connected to a stroke specialist at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, the only thrombectomy-capable facility in the region. This means that patients and their local physician can have access to a neurovascular team 24/7 in case of a stroke or stroke-like symptoms.

It’s essential that our leaders in Washington, D.C., recognize the necessity of bridging the digital divide and extending the ACP. This objective isn’t just about connecting people to the internet; it’s about connecting people to opportunity and a healthier life. The ACP is a much-needed tool for prosperity in the digital age. In an era when connectivity is the cornerstone of progress, preserving this program isn’t just prudent – it’s an imperative that will define our shared future.

Mark Wakai, of Missoula, is the chief population health officer in the Washington and Montana region for Providence. He is responsible for preparing the organization for value-based care across the continuum.